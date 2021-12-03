Advertisement
Friday, Dec 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Omicron Variant: 18 Passengers Test Positive For Covid-19 Out of 16,000 Tested, Health Minister Informs

Omicron Update: Answering a question in the Lok Sabha during the question hour, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that out of 16,000 tests of passengers arriving from 'at-risk' countries, 18 have tested positive for Covid-19.

Omicron Variant: 18 Passengers Test Positive For Covid-19 Out of 16,000 Tested, Health Minister Informs
An international traveller being tested for Covid-19 at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi | Twitter

Trending

Omicron Variant: 18 Passengers Test Positive For Covid-19 Out of 16,000 Tested, Health Minister Informs
outlookindia.com
2021-12-03T17:38:49+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 5:38 pm

As the risk of Omicron variant of Covid-19 is increasing in India, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday informed Parliament that RTPCR tests of 16,000 passengers from 'at-risk' countries have been conducted so far, of whom 18 have tested positive for Covid-19.

Check the list of 'Countries at-risk' published by the health ministry here.  

He also said that genome sequencing for Omicron detection is underway for such passengers.

Related Stories

Omicron Cases Spike: 21 Countries That Recorded New Covid-19 Variant

Omicron Travel Restrictions May Kill Another Tourist Season In Himachal Pradesh

Addressing the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, he said the Union government has taken measures to make the country ready for any future challenges and adopted the buffer stock policy to ensure that all states have enough medicines to deal with any further surge in Covid-19 cases.

Read: Will Omicron Be Deadlier Than Delta? What We Know So Far

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

"A decision on booster dose and jabs for children will be taken on the basis of scientific advice," he said and appealed to opposition parties to trust scientists.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mansukh Mandaviya India Omicron omicron spread India Omicron variant Covid 19 COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Rising Covid-19 Cases National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

‘Christian Missionaries More Dangerous Than Naxals’: BJP MP

‘Christian Missionaries More Dangerous Than Naxals’: BJP MP

Focus On Now Instead Of Playing Politics Over Second Wave: Manuskh Mandaviya Lashes Out At Opposition

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

World Disability Day: 14-Year-Old Assam Boy Develops App To Convert Sign Language To Text

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Harvard Adds 'Caste' As Protected Category For Student Union Workers In Historic First

Himachal Wakes Up To Blanket Of Snow In Lahaul-Spiti, Winter Rain Freezes Shimla

Rajasthan: After Cabinet Expansion, Congress Shifts Focus To Strengthening Party Ranks

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

White December

White December

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Advertisement

More from India

Mamata Banerjee In Mumbai: TMC On Warpath To Rob Congress Of Its Allies

Mamata Banerjee In Mumbai: TMC On Warpath To Rob Congress Of Its Allies

Mamata Banerjee Snubs Congress In Maharashtra Amid Growing NCP-Sena Ties: Didigiri?

Mamata Banerjee Snubs Congress In Maharashtra Amid Growing NCP-Sena Ties: Didigiri?

Himachal Police Constables' Protest Turns To ‘Gandhigiri’ As Thousands Boycott Mess Food

Himachal Police Constables' Protest Turns To ‘Gandhigiri’ As Thousands Boycott Mess Food

PM Modi To Inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project This Month

PM Modi To Inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project This Month

Read More from Outlook

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Prateek Sur, Samarth Goyal / Young, brash and little-known artistes are using hip-hop as an outlet to speak up and speak out.

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

Ashwani Sharma / Umang Foundation in Himachal Pradesh has helped many blind and visually impaired persons achieve their dreams by giving them access to higher education.

Mumbai Test, Day 1: Agarwal Century Revives India

Mumbai Test, Day 1: Agarwal Century Revives India

Jayanta Oinam / Catch Day 1 highlights and cricket scores of second India vs New Zealand Test. India reached 221/4 at the close of play.

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Naseer A Ganai / Crowds at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's recent rallies show that he will be a key player in elections in Jammu and Kashmir, when they happen.

Advertisement