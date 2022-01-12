Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Omicron Scare | When Are Masks Compulsory For You To Wear?

Two years on with the coronavirus pandemic, and we still find ourselves lost amid the pool of information on masks. Let’s begin with, when are masks compulsory?

Omicron Scare | When Are Masks Compulsory For You To Wear?
Representative image. | PTI

Trending

Omicron Scare | When Are Masks Compulsory For You To Wear?
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T16:25:13+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 4:25 pm

Masks have been the most striking lifestyle change that the coronavirus pandemic brought along. The importance of masks since day one of the virus outbreak has been reiterated by and by. Wearing masks, when in closer proximity with someone else, is imperative to stop the quick spread of the virus. Especially with the highly-infectious Omicron variant coming to the scene, the importance of masks has doubled than before. N95, cloth masks, smart masks, surgical masks and what not, masks have gone up to add to our style statement lately. Also, do not forget, masks prevent your contaminated hands from directly touching your nose and face, and that could also help in curbing the spread of the virus. And it’s a valuable addition to our regular hygiene.

However, with the onset of the pandemic, there has been a lot of conversation, arguments and counter-arguments around which masks are most effective, who should be wearing
masks and under what circumstances.

Two years on with the pandemic, and we still find ourselves lost amid the pool of information on masks. Here are some pointers.

Related Stories

Cloth Masks No Match For Omicron: Your Guide To Choosing The Right Face Cover

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

In which situations are masking compulsory?

1. For caregivers inside the house, wearing masks is a must. People, who are residing with Covid-19 patients, inside a close space, should always wear three-layered masks as this practice will prevent them from contracting the disease in close proximity.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

2. Everyone above the age of two should be wearing a mask, especially when stepping outside their homes and in crowded places. Additionally, if they can also wear masks inside their houses, it’s always an added benefit.

3. If a person is not fully vaccinated, then wearing masks is a must for them. Without receiving both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination, the chances of being infected with the virus are always higher. Similarly, if you are in close contact with a person, who is partially vaccinated, wearing your mask is imperative.

4. When a person is stepping into a containment zone, the need to wear a mask doubles. In the containment zone, the increased number of Covid-19 infections create a high risk of the virus spreading quickly.

5. People who have a condition or are taking medications that weaken their immune system may not be fully protected even if they are fully vaccinated. They should continue to take all the precautions and keep wearing masks.

Credit: Shutterstock

People with disabilities, how should they prioritise wearing masks?

People with certain disabilities should always seek medical expertise and guidance when it comes to wearing masks. For people, who cannot safely wear and remove masks, consider continuous supervision in ensuring that the masks are fitted properly on their faces and removed before they go off to sleep. It must also be ensured, that they do not touch their face and nose directly while trying to adjust a mask. Excess saliva due to drooling should not be present on the masks.

For certain people, being sensitive to the fabric on faces, having respiratory diseases, wearing masks could be challenging. In that case, medical intervention is a must.

Credit: Shutterstock

What are the most effective masks? All the debate around it.

Research around what is the most effective mask continues to date. With revised guidelines for usage of masks, according to most studies N95 masks are most effective to prevent the coronavirus.

Even before the pandemic, N95 masks have been predominantly used in the healthcare sector to achieve highly efficient filtration against airborne particles. However, as the virus evolves each year, most experts have advocated for the widespread use of N95 for the general populace.

With N95 masks come, the K95 masks. The use of KN95 or N95 masks is recommended by experts as they are better equipped with preventing tiny particles from getting into the nose or mouth. These masks, however, must be fitted to the face to function properly.

Cloth and surgical masks often offer patchy coverage as they may not fit well. In case a mask, even ones made of appropriate material, do not fit well, the wearer is at risk of inhaling viral particles.

Credit: Shutterstock

A recent study analysed 20 different types of cloth masks to detect their efficiency, The study found that the pore sizes of the masks ranged from 80-500 micrometres as against the novel coronavirus which is about 0.12 micrometres. This meant that tiny droplets can be inhaled through the voids or gaps near the nose and cheeks. Cloth masks are not cut for Omicron!

On the other hand, while surgical masks are said to be better than cloth masks, experts suggest that they still lack protection against the Omicron variant.

A large quantity of inferior quality or untested masks is presently available in the market. when purchasing masks, ensure to check the approval ratings of the mask. Avoid purchasing unsealed or unpackaged masks. 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Omicron Coronavirus Masks National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Charanjit Singh Channi Says Congress Should Declare Next Punjab CM Candidate

Charanjit Singh Channi Says Congress Should Declare Next Punjab CM Candidate

Pakistan Willing To Make Peace With India Under New National Security Policy: Report

Omicron And Children: Is Vaccinating Adults Key To Keeping Kids Safe?

Congress, SP MLAs Join BJP Ahead Of UP Assembly Elections 2022

NEWSFLASH | Army Chief MM Naravane Speaks On Chinese Situation And Nagaland Firing

From Sages To Politicians, Why We Love Building Statues Of Prominent Figures

UN Condemns Apps Like 'Sulli Deals' As A Form Of Hate Speech In India

Covid-19 Cases Coming Down: Mumbai Mayor Asks Citizens To Get Vaccinated

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: Top 5 Songs By The Artist

Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: Top 5 Songs By The Artist

Advertisement

More from India

Haridwar Hate Speech: SC Seeks Centre's Response In 'Dharam Sansad' Case

Haridwar Hate Speech: SC Seeks Centre's Response In 'Dharam Sansad' Case

Omicron May Replace Delta As Most Dominant Covid-19 Strain: Why It Matters

Omicron May Replace Delta As Most Dominant Covid-19 Strain: Why It Matters

Covid Tally: India Logs 1.9 Lakh Fresh Infections, Active Cases Highest In 211 Days

Covid Tally: India Logs 1.9 Lakh Fresh Infections, Active Cases Highest In 211 Days

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

Read More from Outlook

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Neeraj Thakur / After the conversion of AGR dues, the Centre will have 35.8 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea, while its ownership in Tata Teleservices will account for 9.2 per cent.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

SA Vs IND: Jayant Yadav Replaces Washington Sundar In ODI Squad

SA Vs IND: Jayant Yadav Replaces Washington Sundar In ODI Squad

Jayanta Oinam / Washington Sundar tested positive for coronavirus. The ODI series against South Africa begins in Paarl on January 19.

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / A grand alliance involving, Congress, TMC, NCP, MGP and GFP ahead of the Assembly elections could be in the offing. What could this mean for the BJP?

Advertisement