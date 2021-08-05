Olympic Bronze In 4 Decades Brings Cheer To Nation, PM, President Hail Indian Hockey Team

Finally ending its four decade long Olympic medal drought, Indian men’s hockey team won bronze medal bringing jubilation to entire country, with political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra hailing the team for its feat.

The team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating Germany by 5-4 goals.

The eight time former Olympic gold medal winners India hasn’t been able to secure a medal for the last 40 years, however today’s performance has lifted the spirits of hockey fans in the country.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: “Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team”.

Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian.



Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team. ðÂÂÂ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

President Ramnath Kovind also congratulated the team. “Congratulations to our men's hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience & determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey and will inspire the youth to take up and excel in the sport,” President said.

Congratulations to our men's hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience & determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey and will inspire the youth to take up and excel in the sport — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 5, 2021

Odhissa Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also congratulated the team.“Brilliant in Blue Clapping hands sign Congratulations Indian Men’s #Hockey Team on the spectacular victory to give us an Olympic medal after 41 long years. This historic win at #Tokyo2020 will inspire generation of sportspersons. All the very best for future,” wrote Patnaik.

Brilliant in Blue ðÂÂÂ

Congratulations Indian Men’s #Hockey Team on the spectacular victory to give us an Olympic medal after 41 long years. This historic win at #Tokyo2020 will inspire generation of sportspersons. All the very best for future. #Cheer4India @thehockeyindia — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 5, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also hailed the Indian men's hockey team on winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics."Congratulations to Indian Men's Hockey Team! This is a big moment- the whole country is proud of your achievement. Well-deserved victory!" Gandhi tweeted.

Congratulations to Indian Men’s Hockey Team! This is a big moment- the whole country is proud of your achievement.



Well-deserved victory! #Olympics — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 5, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also hailed the performance of the hockey team.“What an emotional moment for India! Hockey team creates history. Congrats Team Hockey! Congrats India!” said Kejriwal.

What an emotional moment for India! Hockey team creates history. Congrats Team Hockey! Congrats India! pic.twitter.com/xT01V6UDZJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 5, 2021

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also lauded the performance of the hockey team. “Heartiest Congratulations to Indian Men's Hockey Team for this spectacular win against Germany & winning the bronze for country in #TokyoOlympics! It is a great moment for Indian hockey and the team has brought glory to the nation. Proud of all the players!” he said.

Heartiest Congratulations to Indian Men's Hockey Team for this spectacular win against Germany & winning the bronze for country in #TokyoOlympics! It is a great moment for Indian hockey and the team has brought glory to the nation. Proud of all the players! pic.twitter.com/iP7D6S2VM3 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 5, 2021

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine