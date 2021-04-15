April 15, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Odisha: Police Arrests Two Men For Raping Married Woman Two years Ago

Odisha: Police Arrests Two Men For Raping Married Woman Two years Ago

The accused duo along with another man had allegedly raped the woman in March 2019.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Odisha: Police Arrests Two Men For Raping Married Woman Two years Ago
Representational image.
Odisha: Police Arrests Two Men For Raping Married Woman Two years Ago
outlookindia.com
2021-04-15T10:34:51+05:30

Police arrested two men who were on the run after they allegedly raped a married woman in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, two years ago, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The two accused persons were arrested on Tuesday near Bahakuda ferry ghat in the district. The accused duo along with another man had allegedly raped the woman in March 2019.

The arrested persons were remanded to judicial custody under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, said Inspector of Jamboo Marine police station, Maheswar Sethy.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India Records Over 2 Lakh Covid-19 Cases In A Single Day

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Odisha Rape Crime National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos