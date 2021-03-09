Not Isolated: People Have Faith In Gandhis, Leadership Qualities, Says Ashok Gehlot

"Congress is united and vibrant under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi," said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday. He also called Rahul Gandhi the only national opposition leader raising a voice against the BJP government.

The development comes after the cover story and an editorial in a news magazine triggered heated discussions when it argued that the Gandhis are now "isolated".

Gehlot’s statement clarified that some people have a "misconception" that the family has been isolated in public life

In a series of tweets, he said the Congress under the leadership of party president Sonia Gandhi is “united, vibrant and strong enough to take on any challenges”.

"Few people are in misconception that Gandhi family has been isolated in public life.Since Pre-Independence till today,ppl from across the aisle (caste,sections,creed,religion & region) hv faith in them & in their leadership qualities that they will not do injustice to anyone," said Ashok Gehlot in the first tweet.

In the following tweet, he asserted that Congress can never be isolated because people have immense faith in the government.

"It is this trust and faith in Gandhi Family that rank and file of the party across the country are standing firmly with them, they will not be isolated ever."

"India Today is such a well read Magzine since 1975, wonder what forced them to write fabricated stories on Indian National Congress and Gandhi family. What is more worrisome is that Mr @aroonpurie has himself written an editorial which is untrue and baseless."

People across society have faith in them and in their leadership qualities, he added.

He said former party president Rahul Gandhi is the only national opposition leader who is raising a voice against the NDA government on issues related to common people.

"Congress under the leadership of HCP Sonia Gandhi is united, Vibrant and strong enough to take on any challenges. Further, Rahulji is the only national opposition leader who is raising voice against NDA government on all issues pertaining to the common people."

"Demonstrated and continuous commitment is the defining hallmark of leadership. And there is no match for his commitment and dedication towards the nation. We have a vibrant opposition, what we need is a vibrant and free press," Gehlot added

