Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

‘Not A Circus Or Cinema’: Kerala HC Frowns Over Attendee Appearing Bare Chested During Virtual Proceeding

The Court said: ‘What is this? What is going on? This is a court, not a circus or a cinema’.

‘Not A Circus Or Cinema’: Kerala HC Frowns Over Attendee Appearing Bare Chested During Virtual Proceeding
Kerala High Court frowns over attendee's behavior. Representational image)

Trending

‘Not A Circus Or Cinema’: Kerala HC Frowns Over Attendee Appearing Bare Chested During Virtual Proceeding
outlookindia.com
2021-11-11T20:30:42+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 8:30 pm

The Kerala High Court was frowned after one of the attendee of the virtual proceedings appeared bare chested on screen.

The Court while taking cognisance of the behaviour of the attendee said: “This is a court, not a circus or cinema”.

"What is this? What is going on? This is a court, not a circus or a cinema," Justice Devan Ramachandran said.

The remark from the judge came after he noticed one of the attendees of the virtual proceedings in his court not wearing a shirt.

Despite the faux pas being pointed out twice, the individual concerned was slow to act which prompted Justice Ramachandran to say he will remove such persons from the proceedings.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

"I will be forced to remove people (from virtual hearing), if they show up for hearing like this," he warned.

The individual concerned, thereafter, logged out.

The high court has been holding virtual proceedings since the Covid-19 outbreak last year. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Kochi Kerala Kerala High Court Circus Cinema Halls National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Pakistan Holds Meeting On Afghanistan With American, Chinese And Russian Diplomats

Pakistan Holds Meeting On Afghanistan With American, Chinese And Russian Diplomats

Here Is List Of Trains That Indian Railways Has Decided To Cancel This Winter

At Habibganj In Madhya Pradesh, India Set To Have Its First State Of Art Railway Station

Punjab Govt Passes Resolution In Assembly Against Centre’s Farm Laws

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

BJP Demands Expulsion Of Salman Khurshid From Congress; Says His Comments Have Hurt Religious Sentiments

Police Retrieves Body Of Bar Association Employee From Tis Hazari Court Chamber

Punjab: Captain Amarinder Singh Supports Extension Of BSF Jurisdiction, Asks State Not To Politicise National Security

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from India

Charanjit Singh Channi Says SAD Undermined Federal Structure Of Country In League With BJP

Charanjit Singh Channi Says SAD Undermined Federal Structure Of Country In League With BJP

Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Starts In Kulgam’s Chawalgam

Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Starts In Kulgam’s Chawalgam

Chennai Rains: IMD Withdraws Red Alert As Depression Over Bay Of Bengal Crosses Over

Chennai Rains: IMD Withdraws Red Alert As Depression Over Bay Of Bengal Crosses Over

Punjab Assembly Refuses To Comply With Centre's Decision On Extending BSF Jurisdiction

Punjab Assembly Refuses To Comply With Centre's Decision On Extending BSF Jurisdiction

Read More from Outlook

Why Millennials And Gen-Z Are Investing In Equities

Why Millennials And Gen-Z Are Investing In Equities

Team Outlook Money / No wonder the stock market has become a perfectly gamified ecosystem for youngsters who want to learn and earn, while having fun.

Pakistan Holds Meeting On Afghanistan With American, Chinese And Russian Diplomats

Pakistan Holds Meeting On Afghanistan With American, Chinese And Russian Diplomats

Seema Guha / The Pakistan move came soon after the NSA Ajit Doval meet on which was boycotted by Pakistan and China.

T20 WC, 2nd SF Live: Warner, Marsh Take On Pakistan Attack

T20 WC, 2nd SF Live: Warner, Marsh Take On Pakistan Attack

Jayanta Oinam / The winners of AUS vs PAK will clash with New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai on Sunday. Follow live cricket scores of AUS vs PAK here.

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

Harish Manav / The case against Khaira is part of ED's ongoing probe in the 2015 Fazilka drugs-smuggling case, in which 1800 grams of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, two weapons, 26 live cartridges, and two Pakistani SIM cards were seized.

Advertisement