Northeast Launchpad Seeks Entries From Entrepreneurs For Its Online B-Plan Event

Entries from entrepreneurs have been invited by Northeast Launchpad, the biggest online b-plan event of the region under the initiative of InstaMojo, a major DIY e-commerce builder and payment gateway, for those keen to fine tune their business goals.

Instamojo enables more than 15 lakh merchants across India to set up and run their ecommerce websites easily.

“If you were thinking about building your ecommerce venture or a food delivery venture, the event will help you realize your dreams,” the organizers assure in a media statement. The competition will offer Rs. 50,000 grant in cash and up to Rs. 10 lakhs in benefits to the winner.

Registration for the entry opened on July 5, and will close on August 5, 2021, which is also the last date for the submission of the Business Plan. Other key dates for the competition are: Shortlisting of the top 10: August 10; Announcement of East Social Star: August 15; and Online business plan pitch of top 10: August 21.

The B-Plan Competition is designed to give all entrepreneurs a real-world experience to fine-tune their business goals, according to the statement. The entrepreneurs will be guided by some of the industry best in online selling, marketing, compliance and funding. They will also help them sharpen their elevator pitches to generate funding successfully and commercialize their product.

Northeast Launchpad is being powered by EastMojom, a leading news and content platform of North East. EastMojo has an average monthly viewership of 10 lakh+ and 3 lakh+ Social Media followers.

The event has LegalWiz.in as the Compliance partner, Upgrowth and Deasra as the Marketing partners and AIC SMUTBI as the Incubation partner.

