December 11, 2020
Corona
Nod To Start Human Trials For Country's First mRNA Vaccine Candidate

The country's first indigenous mRNA vaccine candidate is being developed by Gennova, Pune

PTI 11 December 2020
Representational Image/Unsplash
The country's first indigenous mRNA vaccine candidate developed by Gennova, Pune, has received approval from drug regulators to initiate Phase 1/2 human clinical trials, the department of biotechnology said on Friday.

The novel mRNA vaccine candidate, HGCO19, is supported with seed grant under the Ind-CEPI mission of the department of biotechnology.

The mRNA vaccines do not use the conventional model to produce immune response. 

Instead, they carry the molecular instructions to make the protein in the body through a synthetic RNA of the virus. 

The host body uses this to produce the viral protein that is recognised, thereby, making the body mount an immune response against the disease.

