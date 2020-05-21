No Physical Check-in, Only One Bag, No Meals On Flights: Aviation Ministry Guidelines

The Aviation Ministry on Thursday issued guidelines for airlines, airports, passengers and other stakeholders, a day after it said that domestic flights will resume operations from May 25.

The ministry said there will be no physical check-in at the airports, adding only passengers with confirmed web check-in can enter the airport premises. "No airline will provide meal services in the flights," it said.

The guidelines further say that only one check-in bag will be allowed.

The guidelines stated that airlines will adhere to lower and upper limit of fares prescribed by the government during COVID-19 pandemic period.

The ministry has advised vulnerable people such as very elderly, pregnant ladies, passengers

with health issues to avoid travel.

On May 25, limited operations, about one-third of total capacity, will be permitted.

Further augmentation of flights will be done in a calibrated manner, the ministry has said.

The airlines will inform passengers that reporting time at airport is at least two hours before scheduled time for flight's departure, it said.

"Boarding for flight will commence 60 minutes before departure and boarding gate will be closed 20 minutes before departure," the Aviation Ministry said.

Besides, the cabin crew will be in protective gear throughout the flight.