May 21, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Aarogya Setu To Thermal Screening: Here Are Rules For Domestic Flights When Airports Reopen

Aarogya Setu To Thermal Screening: Here Are Rules For Domestic Flights When Airports Reopen

All passengers will have to compulsorily walk through thermal screening zone on city side before entering the airport terminal building, AAI said.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 May 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Aarogya Setu To Thermal Screening: Here Are Rules For Domestic Flights When Airports Reopen
Airport staff sanitise luggage of stranded Swiss citizens before boarding a flight to Zurich, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at an airport in Kochi.
PTI Photo
Aarogya Setu To Thermal Screening: Here Are Rules For Domestic Flights When Airports Reopen
outlookindia.com
2020-05-21T12:23:31+0530
Also read

A day after Union Civil Aviation Minister announced that domestic flight operations will resume from May 25, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Thursday issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for airports when flight operations recommence next week.

 "Passengers shall compulsorily walk through screening zone for thermal screening at a designated place in the city side before entering the terminal building," the AAI said in its SOP

To ensure that passengers do not spread the virus through their luggage, airport operators must make appropriate arrangement for sanitisation of passengers' baggage before entry into terminal building, the SOP said.

ALSO READ: Come May 25, Here's Why Airlines Will Find It Difficult To Operate Without Violating Covid-19 Guidelines

Unlike Railways, AAI has not made Aarogya Setu app mandatory for children below 14 years of age.

The AAI manages more than 100 airports across the country. However, major airports like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are managed by private companies. 

All scheduled commercial passenger flights remain suspended in India since March 25, when the country went into lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

(with inputs from PTI)

Next Story >>

UP Congress Chief Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody Over Bus Row

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Airports Aeroplanes/Flights National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos