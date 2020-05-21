Aarogya Setu To Thermal Screening: Here Are Rules For Domestic Flights When Airports Reopen

A day after Union Civil Aviation Minister announced that domestic flight operations will resume from May 25, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Thursday issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for airports when flight operations recommence next week.

"Passengers shall compulsorily walk through screening zone for thermal screening at a designated place in the city side before entering the terminal building," the AAI said in its SOP

To ensure that passengers do not spread the virus through their luggage, airport operators must make appropriate arrangement for sanitisation of passengers' baggage before entry into terminal building, the SOP said.

Unlike Railways, AAI has not made Aarogya Setu app mandatory for children below 14 years of age.

The AAI manages more than 100 airports across the country. However, major airports like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are managed by private companies.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights remain suspended in India since March 25, when the country went into lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

(with inputs from PTI)