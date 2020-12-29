December 29, 2020
No Approval Granted For Marijuana Cultivation In Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Different groups in the state have sought permission for cultivating Marijuana for medical purposes

PTI 29 December 2020
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said an application has been submitted to the state government seeking permission for cultivation of marijuana, but no approval has been granted yet.

His statement comes a day after Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai claimed there was a demand to cultivate marijuana (ganja or grass) in the state for medicinal purposes.

Talking to reporters, Sawant said a file on marijuana cultivation in the state has been moved before the government, but it has not been approved.

"There is a proposal, but that does not mean we have given approval. It is for the government to take a decision. That way, there are many things which are proposed to the government, but are never approved, he said.

Sardesai, a former Goa Deputy Chief Minister, on Monday had questioned how the government plans to ensure that cultivation of marijuana will be limited to medical purposes.

PTI Pramod Sawant Goa Marijuana (Ganja) National

