Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Night Curfew: 411 Challans Issued For Violating Covid Norms In Delhi

Amid a scare about the spread of the Omicron variant, Delhi on Tuesday has reported 496 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, the highest since June 4, with the positivity rate rising to 0.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Night Curfew: 411 Challans Issued For Violating Covid Norms In Delhi
Police on patrol during night curfew in Chandni Chowk, New Delhi. | PTI Photo

Trending

Night Curfew: 411 Challans Issued For Violating Covid Norms In Delhi
outlookindia.com
2021-12-29T18:29:44+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 6:29 pm

More than 4,00 FIRs were registered and 754 challans were issued for violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour during the first day of night curfew imposed across the national capital amid rising cases of coronavirus infections, the Delhi Police said.

The curfew is imposed from 11 pm to 5 am and  according to a data shared by the Delhi Police for Monday-Tuesday, 411 FIRs under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 754 challans were issued to those violating Covid guidelines.

In the last two days, the Delhi government is said to have taken action against 8,547 people for various Covid-related violations, registered 53 FIRs and imposed a fine of Rs 1,70,24,300. According to official figures of December 27 shared by the Delhi Government, 4,122 violations related to Covid-appropriate behaviour were reported.  

Related Stories

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Out of them, 4,001 were related to face mask violations at public or work place, 87 violations were for not maintaining social distancing protocol and 34 were for spitting in public places, it said. Of the 4,001 mask violations, maximum were reported from the north district (656) followed by east (639) and southwest (501), the data showed. On December 27, 15 FIRs were registered for violating Covid-19 guidelines while a fine of Rs 81,51,900 was imposed on violators, it said.

Amid a scare about the spread of the Omicron variant, Delhi on Tuesday has reported 496 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, the highest since June 4, with the positivity rate rising to 0.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. The Delhi government on Sunday had decided to re-impose night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am from Monday in view of a surge in daily cases and significant rise in positivity rate. States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka and Kerala have also reimposed night curfew.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

According to a graded response action plan, a ''Yellow'' alert has come into force, bringing a set of restrictions. There has been a spike in fresh cases in the last few days amid a jump in cases of new Omicron variant of the coronavirus here. India saw the highest single-day rise of Omicron infections with 156 fresh cases, taking the total tally of such cases to 578, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi COVID 19 Night Curfew Pandemic COVID Restrictions Delhi Police National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Newsalert| Covid-19: Maharashtra Registers Fresh 11,877 Cases; 50 Omicron Cases

Newsalert| Covid-19: Maharashtra Registers Fresh 11,877 Cases; 50 Omicron Cases

Newsalert| Covid-19: Mumbai Registers 8,063 Fresh Cases

Transport Department Of Delhi Extends RTV's Leash Of Life By 1 Year

Only One Woman In 31 Member Parliamentary Panel For Marriage(Amendment) Bill

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Uttar Pradesh Police Arrests Two People For Killing BJP Workers, Driver

Union Health Ministry Claims India's Covid Vaccination Drive Has Been One Of The World's Most Successful Programme

Covid-19: Delhi Registers 3,194 Fresh Cases, Positivity Rate Rises To 4.59 Percent

Health Minister Mandaviya Instructs States To Avoid Mixing Up Of Covid Vaccines For Children

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Advertisement

More from India

Vaishno Devi Stampede: Action Will Be Taken Against Culprits Involved In Scuffle, Says J&K Police Chief

Vaishno Devi Stampede: Action Will Be Taken Against Culprits Involved In Scuffle, Says J&K Police Chief

National Capital Witnessed Sharp Spike in Power Demands In 2021

National Capital Witnessed Sharp Spike in Power Demands In 2021

Yogi Adityanath Government ‘Playing With Criminals’ In Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi

Yogi Adityanath Government ‘Playing With Criminals’ In Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi

Lockdown In West Bengal As Covid-19 Spikes 8 Times In 6 Days

Lockdown In West Bengal As Covid-19 Spikes 8 Times In 6 Days

Read More from Outlook

Doomsday Is Not In The Future. It’s Here And Now

Doomsday Is Not In The Future. It’s Here And Now

Ruchir Joshi / There is going to be no 'pralay' as we have imagined in our conceptions of the apocalypse as a single mythic event.

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Ashish Avikunthak / ‘Non-human’ entities rule our world. And we are mere puppets in the Great Game.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Media-shy Kohli Gets Backing From Dravid

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Media-shy Kohli Gets Backing From Dravid

Jayanta Oinam / Rahul David tried to calm the frayed nerves in the Indian camp and hailed the skipper as "fantastic" despite "all the noise around him".

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Amborish Roychoudhury / In part seven of Outlook's 'Sands of Time' series, film writer Amborish Roychoudhury profiles such an actor, who worked with Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee and then went on to star in American sitcoms.

Advertisement