Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
NEWSFLASH: Bengal CM Hints At Closing Schools And Colleges In View Of Covid Threat

CM Mamata Banerjee asked officials to take a stock of the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

2021-12-29T14:31:05+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 2:31 pm

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee asks officials to review Covid-19 situation, says schools and colleges could be shut down for some time if necessary. 

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

