Saturday, Jan 01, 2022
NEWSFLASH | Vaishno Devi Stampede: Two Members Of Inquiry Committee Visit Katra

Two members of Vaishno Devi shrine stampede inquiry committee visit Katra to take review situation and oversee adherence to Covid guidelines.

Pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu | PTI

2022-01-01T14:43:26+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 2:43 pm

Two members of Vaishno Devi shrine stampede inquiry committee visit Katra to take stock of situation, oversee adherence to Covid guidelines. 

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

