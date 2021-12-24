Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

NEWSFLASH | Kapurthala Lynching: Gurudwara Caretaker Arrested After CM Channi Says 'No Sacrilege'

Police have listed 100 other unnamed people in the Kapurthala lynching case. Amongst them 25 to 30 of them were armed during the incident

NEWSFLASH | Kapurthala Lynching: Gurudwara Caretaker Arrested After CM Channi Says 'No Sacrilege'
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

NEWSFLASH | Kapurthala Lynching: Gurudwara Caretaker Arrested After CM Channi Says 'No Sacrilege'
outlookindia.com
2021-12-24T14:42:39+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 2:42 pm

Soon after Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi denied the possibility of sacrilege in the mob-killing of a man in Kapurthala, the caretaker of the Gurdwara, Amarjit Singh, has been arrested and charged with murder.

"We did not find any sacrilege attempt in Kapurthala or any evidence to back it. One person ran the Gurdwara. This thing has moved to murder and the inquiry is on. The FIR (already registered in the case) will be amended," Mr Channi told reporters.

Apart from the arrested caretaker, 100 unnamed people are also listed in the case. According to police, 25 to 30 of them were armed.

The incident took place a day after another man was beaten to death at the Golden Temple in Amritsar over an alleged sacrilege attempt.

On Sunday, a man who tried removing the Sikh religious flag Nishan Sahib at a Gurdwara in Kapurthala was chased and beaten to death by a mob in the presence of the police.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

 (This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Charanjit Singh Channi Kapurthala Sacrilege Lynching Punjab National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Omicron Patients Are Being Treated Using Paracetamol And Multivitamin: Delhi Doctors

Omicron Patients Are Being Treated Using Paracetamol And Multivitamin: Delhi Doctors

No Evidence Of Sacrilege in Kapurthala Incident: Punjab CM Channi

Omicron Update In India: 122 Cases Recorded In 24 Hours, Active Covid-19 Cases Decline

Elections And Omicron: How The Polls Are Scheduled In 2022

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

Allahabad HC Urges Poll Body, PM Modi To Delay UP Elections, Ban Election Rallies Over Omicron

PM Narendra Modi Launches 27 Development Projects Worth Rs 2,095 Crore In Varanasi

Covid-19: PM Modi Holds Review Meeting, Omicron Spikes In Maharashtra | 7 Points

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Advertisement

More from India

NEWSFLASH: Maharashtra Logs 23 New Cases Of Omicron Variant, Total Tally Reaches 88

NEWSFLASH: Maharashtra Logs 23 New Cases Of Omicron Variant, Total Tally Reaches 88

Omicron Cases Rising But What In The World Is 'Delmicron'? All You Need To Know

Omicron Cases Rising But What In The World Is 'Delmicron'? All You Need To Know

Covid-19: Mumbai Records 602 New Coronavirus Cases, One Fatality

Covid-19: Mumbai Records 602 New Coronavirus Cases, One Fatality

Ladakh Govt Suspends Winter Tourism, Chadar Trek, Snow Leopard Sightings Amid Covid Threat

Ladakh Govt Suspends Winter Tourism, Chadar Trek, Snow Leopard Sightings Amid Covid Threat

Read More from Outlook

Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence Under AFSPA

Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence Under AFSPA

Chinki Sinha / In the killing fields of Nagaland, past and present provide a peek into the lives of long-suffering people who cling on to hope of better days

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

Rakhi Bose / As the temperatures dip to single digits, Delhi's homeless find relief in its 'rain baseras' or shelther homes. We went around to take a look.

REPLUG | 'Prime Minister Kapil Paaji Ka Jawab Nahin ...'

REPLUG | 'Prime Minister Kapil Paaji Ka Jawab Nahin ...'

Ajith Pillai / As 83 opens to the public on Friday, here's an imaginary and fun story of what 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning Kapil Dev could have been apart from playing and talking cricket.

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Outlook Web Desk / Three back-to-back incidents in Punjab have once again stirred a long-simmering controversy around what usually defines 'sacrilege'.

Advertisement