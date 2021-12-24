NEWSFLASH | Kapurthala Lynching: Gurudwara Caretaker Arrested After CM Channi Says 'No Sacrilege'

Soon after Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi denied the possibility of sacrilege in the mob-killing of a man in Kapurthala, the caretaker of the Gurdwara, Amarjit Singh, has been arrested and charged with murder.

"We did not find any sacrilege attempt in Kapurthala or any evidence to back it. One person ran the Gurdwara. This thing has moved to murder and the inquiry is on. The FIR (already registered in the case) will be amended," Mr Channi told reporters.

Apart from the arrested caretaker, 100 unnamed people are also listed in the case. According to police, 25 to 30 of them were armed.

The incident took place a day after another man was beaten to death at the Golden Temple in Amritsar over an alleged sacrilege attempt.

On Sunday, a man who tried removing the Sikh religious flag Nishan Sahib at a Gurdwara in Kapurthala was chased and beaten to death by a mob in the presence of the police.

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)