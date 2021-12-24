Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said that there is no evidence of ‘sacrilege’ committed by a man who was beaten to death in the Kapurthala district.

On Monday the man allegedly tried to remove the Bishan Sahib (Sikh flag) from atop a gurudwara. He was then chased by a gang of youth, who then thrashed him to death.

Following the incident, the Kapurthala Police, in a statement, confirmed that no 'sacrilege' took place and the man was trying to 'steal'.

"There was no sacrilege in the Kapurthala case. The FIR will be amended," said CM Channi, reports NDTV.

The incident took place in less than 24 hours after a man was lynched in an attempted bid of sacrilege at Golden Temple in Amritsar.