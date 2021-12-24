Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
No Evidence Of Sacrilege in Kapurthala Incident: Punjab CM Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi confirmed that there is no evidence of ‘sacrilege’ committed by a man who was beaten to death in Punjab's Kapurthala district.

No Evidence Of Sacrilege in Kapurthala Incident: Punjab CM Channi
File photo of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi. | PTI

No Evidence Of Sacrilege in Kapurthala Incident: Punjab CM Channi
2021-12-24T11:51:38+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 11:51 am

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said that there is no evidence of ‘sacrilege’ committed by a man who was beaten to death in the Kapurthala district.

On Monday the man allegedly tried to remove the Bishan Sahib (Sikh flag) from atop a gurudwara. He was then chased by a gang of youth, who then thrashed him to death.

Following the incident, the Kapurthala Police, in a statement, confirmed that no 'sacrilege' took place and the man was trying to 'steal'.

"There was no sacrilege in the Kapurthala case. The FIR will be amended," said CM Channi, reports NDTV.

The incident took place in less than 24 hours after a man was lynched in an attempted bid of sacrilege at Golden Temple in Amritsar.

