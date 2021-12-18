Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Man Allegedly Beaten To Death After Sacrilege Attempt At Amritsar Golden Temple

Sacrilege attempt at Amritsar Golden Temple: A video of the incident has surfaced on social media showing the man jumping over the railing inside the temple during the evening prayer.

Man Allegedly Beaten To Death After Sacrilege Attempt At Amritsar Golden Temple

Trending

Man Allegedly Beaten To Death After Sacrilege Attempt At Amritsar Golden Temple
outlookindia.com
2021-12-18T21:36:38+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 9:36 pm

An unidentified man has been allegedly beaten to death by a mob after he made sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. 

 A video of the incident has surfaced on social media showing the man jumping over the railing inside the Golden Temple during the evening prayer.

Related Stories

One Month Later: A Nihang Sikh And A Journalist Discuss The Lynching At Singhu Border

The SGPC president has confirmed that the man has been killed.

The man managed to jump over the metal grills before the parkash of Guru Granth Sahib. People saw the alleged sacrilege incident on live TV, being telecast by a private channel. The video clip soon went viral on social media.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Talking to the media, Parminder Singh Bhandal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said the identity of the deceased is being ascertained.

Maintaining that there was no security lapse, Bhandal said when thousands of pilgrims visit the shrine, one cannot predict such a random act by one individual.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Amritsar Punjab Golden Temple Sikhs National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Former SC Judge Justice Nanavati Who Probed Godhra, Anti-Sikh Riots, Dies At 86

Former SC Judge Justice Nanavati Who Probed Godhra, Anti-Sikh Riots, Dies At 86

Hindutvawadi Bathes Alone In Ganga But A Hindu Will Bathe With Crores Of Others: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi

Madhya Pradesh: Cold Wave Drops Temperature To 4 Degree Celsius In 4 Districts

Chopper Crash | Court Of Inquiry Will Be Thorough Process, May Take A Few More Weeks: IAF Chief V R Chaudhari

No FIR Against Nawab Malik For Allegedly Violating Covid-19 Norms, Mumbai Court Rejects Plea

NEET PG Counselling: Doctor's Strike In Delhi Enters Into Day 2

Omicron: Delhi Govt Converts Four Private Hospitals As Dedicated Centres To Treat New Covid Variant Patients

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from India

261 Rohingya Muslims Residing In Punjab: State Submits Affidavit In SC

261 Rohingya Muslims Residing In Punjab: State Submits Affidavit In SC

Captain Amarinder Singh Slams CM Channi After Pakistani Drone Spotted Near Border

Captain Amarinder Singh Slams CM Channi After Pakistani Drone Spotted Near Border

Rohini Court Explosion: DRDO Scientist Wanted To Kill Lawyer Neighbour, Says Police

Rohini Court Explosion: DRDO Scientist Wanted To Kill Lawyer Neighbour, Says Police

Agni P: India Successfully Tests Nuclear Capable Surface To Surface Ballistic Missile

Agni P: India Successfully Tests Nuclear Capable Surface To Surface Ballistic Missile

Read More from Outlook

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away

Harish Manav / As farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni floats his own political party - Samyukt Sangharsh Party - he slammed political leaders and said they frame policies in 'favour of capitalists.

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Veio Pou / With people of Northeast facing inhuman atrocities as security forces get away with murder, it's time this draconian law must go.

BWF Worlds LIVE: Lakshya Sen Vs Kidambi Srikanth

BWF Worlds LIVE: Lakshya Sen Vs Kidambi Srikanth

Jayanta Oinam / Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth take on each other for a place in the men's singles final. Follow live updates.

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Manash Ghosh / HD Deve Gowda remembers AB Vajpapayee, with whom he differed on many issues, with fondness and recalls a time when he offered support to save the Gowda govt at the centre.

Advertisement