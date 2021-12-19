Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Punjab: Second Man Beaten To Death For Alleged Sacrilege Attempt In 2 Days

The accused was caught and beaten to death on Saturday evening after he jumped the golden grills inside the sanctum sanctorum, picked a sword and reached near the place where a Sikh priest was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib

Golden Temple, Amritsar | PTI

2021-12-19T17:17:35+05:30
Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 5:17 pm

A day after a man was beaten to death for an alleged sacrilege bid at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, death of another person by the similar cause was reported for being accused of disregarding the Sikh religious flag 'Nishan Sahib'  at a gurdwara on Sunday morning.

Some residents of village Nizampur claimed that the man disrespected the Nishan Sahib and tried to run away but was caught after a chase.

According to police, the man was beaten to death.

On Saturday evening, an unidentified man was caught and beaten to death after he
jumped the golden grills inside the sanctum sanctorum, picked a sword and reached near the place where a Sikh priest was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib.

The incident drew sharp reactions from political leaders, with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi ordering a probe into it. 

