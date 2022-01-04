Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
India Records 37,379 New Covid-19 Infections, 1,892 Of Omicron Variant So Far

Fresh cases of Covid-19 infections in India have gone up in the last 24 hours to 37,379. The more contagious Omicron variant has now been detected in 1,892 of the samples.

India Records 37,379 New Covid-19 Infections, 1,892 Of Omicron Variant So Far
Representational Image | File Photo

India Records 37,379 New Covid-19 Infections, 1,892 Of Omicron Variant So Far
2022-01-04T10:03:47+05:30
Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 10:03 am

With the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreading more contagiously around the country, 37,379 fresh cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry's Data Shows. 

With 124 new fatalities being recorded, India's tally of deaths due to Covid-19 increased to 4,82,017.

Active cases due to the viral infection have climbed to 1,71,830, the data updated at 8 AM showed.

A total of 1,892 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 766 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Tuesday.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 568 cases, followed by Delhi (382), Kerala (185), Rajasthan (174), Gujarat (152), and Tamil Nadu (121).

The active cases comprise 0.49 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.13 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 26,248 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.24 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.05 per cent, according to the health ministry.


The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,43,06,414, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.


The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 146.70 crore.


India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.


It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.


India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

(With PTI Inputs)

