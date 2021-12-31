Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

NEWSFLASH | 182 Terrorists Killed In 100 Successful Ops In J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh

According to DGP Dilbag Singh, 182 terrorists, including 44 top ultras, killed in 100 successful operations in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021.

NEWSFLASH | 182 Terrorists Killed In 100 Successful Ops In J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh
DGP Dilbag Singh | PTI

Trending

NEWSFLASH | 182 Terrorists Killed In 100 Successful Ops In J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh
outlookindia.com
2021-12-31T13:40:59+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 1:40 pm

 DGP Dilbag Singh on Friday said that 182 terrorists, including 44 top ultras, killed in 100 successful operations in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021.

According to him, 134 youngsters joined terror ranks in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021 while 72 of them have been neutralised and 22 arrested.

Infiltration is down this year as only 34 terrorists have managed to infiltrate.

DGP Dilbag Singh later said that 9 terrorists of JeM involved in attack on police bus in Pantha Chowk have been eliminated in last 24 hours.

"We have made it clear Hyderpora operation was transparent. We feel hurt about the utterances", added Singh

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

He called the remarks of the political leaders in Kashmir on Hyderpora encounter' unlawful' while adding that the law will take its own course

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited)

Tags

PTI DGP Dilbag Singh Terrorists Jammu and Kashmir National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre For ‘Missing’ Covid-19 Vaccination 2021 Target

Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre For ‘Missing’ Covid-19 Vaccination 2021 Target

A Classical Music Festival Inspired By Glorious Era Of Overnight Dussehra Concerts In Patna

2021 Mon Killings Shattered Dream Of Peaceful Nagaland

PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University In Meerut 

Kashmir: NIA Arrests Man For ‘Radicalising’ Youth To Join Terror Ranks

2021: As Nagaland Mourns Mon Killings, Aspiration For Normalcy Stays A Distant Dream

Provide Funds To Delhi Municipal Corporations As Well: Sisodia To Centre

Haryana's Economy Better Than Delhi's, They Have Spoiled Their Economy Through Freebies: Khattar

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from India

PM Modi To Unveil Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut On January 2

PM Modi To Unveil Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut On January 2

Issues Of Punjab's Transport Sector Will Be Resolved If AAP Comes To Power In 2022: Kejriwal

Issues Of Punjab's Transport Sector Will Be Resolved If AAP Comes To Power In 2022: Kejriwal

Industry Body Seeks Odisha CM’s Intervention In Resolving Coal Shortage

Industry Body Seeks Odisha CM’s Intervention In Resolving Coal Shortage

Delhi: Doctors Call Off Strike After Assurances Of NEET PG Counselling; Withdrawal Of Cases

Delhi: Doctors Call Off Strike After Assurances Of NEET PG Counselling; Withdrawal Of Cases

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Scare: Is WHO Ignoring Importance Of Natural Immunity To Promote Covid-19 Vaccines?

Omicron Scare: Is WHO Ignoring Importance Of Natural Immunity To Promote Covid-19 Vaccines?

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / When the WHO says that vaccine and natural antibodies provide the same level of protection, why is it recommending aggressive vaccination?

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

Seema Guha / The last two years have shown that the pandemic is a great leveller. It struck every country with equal ferocity. What awaits the world in 2022? Uncertainty continues to loom large,

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Koushik Paul / Controversies are part and parcel of sports and 2021 also had its fair share. Here's a look at five unwanted controversies.

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

Ashwani Sharma / Restrictions in New Delhi and other neighbouring states have driven people to the hills to spend the New Years' weekend. Places like Shimla and Manali are experiencing heavy footfall.

Advertisement