﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  New Definition Of Patriotism Being Taught To People Under Current Govt, Says Sonia Gandhi

New Definition Of Patriotism Being Taught To People Under Current Govt, Says Sonia Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the Modi government and said that people are being taught a new definition of patriotism while those not accepting diversity are being called patriots.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 April 2019
New Definition Of Patriotism Being Taught To People Under Current Govt, Says Sonia Gandhi
PTI Photo
New Definition Of Patriotism Being Taught To People Under Current Govt, Says Sonia Gandhi
outlookindia.com
2019-04-06T16:44:35+0530

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the Modi government and said that people are being taught a new definition of patriotism while those not accepting diversity are being called patriots.

Speaking at an event in Delhi, Gandhi alleged the current government was not ready to respect dissent, and said when there are attacks on people who stick to their faith, this government turns away.

"Today, we are being taught new definition of patriotism while those not accepting diversity are being called patriots," Gandhi said.

She said the country's soul is being crushed through well-planned conspiracy, which is a matter of concern.

Gandhi also alleged that the BJP-led government was not ready to fulfil its duty of enforcing rule of law in the country.

On the Congress' poll promises, Gandhi said if the party comes to power, a system will be developed to monitor their implementations.

"I have no doubts about the promises we have made. After our government is formed, a system will be in place to monitor their implementation," she said.

PTI

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sonia Gandhi Narendra Modi Delhi Congress BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2019 National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : NIA Arrests JeM Operative For 2017 Terror Attack On CRPF Camp In J&K's Lethpora
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters