October 16, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  NEET Result 2020 Declared, Check Your Rank On Official Site ntaneet.nic.in

NEET Result 2020 Declared, Check Your Rank On Official Site ntaneet.nic.in

NEET 2020 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of NEET 2020. Check your NEET 2019 results here.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
NEET Result 2020 Declared, Check Your Rank On Official Site ntaneet.nic.in
Representational Image
NEET Result 2020 Declared, Check Your Rank On Official Site ntaneet.nic.in
outlookindia.com
2020-10-16T18:56:21+05:30
Also read

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 examination. The NEET examination was held on September 13 and October 14 

Students who had appeared in the NEET 2019 examination can check their result on NTA website www.ntaneet.nic.in

Shoyeb Aftab from Odisha has topped NEET 2020 examination. He has scored a perfect 720/720 in NEET 2020.

Now, the merit list will be prepared on the basis of the All India Rank obtained by the students.

This year 15.97 lakh candidates were registered for NEET 2020, but only 85-90 per cent of them appeared in the exam that was held on September 13.

However, candidates who could not appear in the exam due to the ongoing pandemic got another chance to appear in phase two of NEET held on October 14.

The candidates who appeared for the NEET 2020 exam will be getting admissions into medical colleges on the basis of their scores in the entrance test. The counseling details for the admission process will be released soon by NTA.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Telangana Tribal Girl Set Ablaze By Employer For Resisting Rape; Dies In Hospital

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos