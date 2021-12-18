Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
NEET PG Counselling: Doctor's Strike In Delhi Enters Into Day 2

Resident doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge hospitals pointed out the "acute shortage" of resident doctors across the country as the counselling of NEET-PG 2021 batch has already been delayed by eight months.

Resident doctors of Lady Hardinge Medical College raise slogans during their protest over delay in National Eligibility Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling | PTI

2021-12-18T18:58:35+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 6:58 pm

As the doctors' strike entered into its second day, patient care services were affected on Saturday as well. Resident doctors of three Centre-run hospitals have boycotted all services, including emergency, as part of a nationwide protest called by FORDA over NEET-PG 2021 counselling delay.

Resident doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge hospitals resumed the strike on Friday, saying the government made a "fake promise". Furthermore, they pointed out the "acute shortage" of resident doctors across the nation as the NEET-PG 2021 batch's counselling has been delayed by eight months now.

On December 9, the resident doctors had said they were suspending the agitation called by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) for a week following the health ministry's assurance to expedite court hearing and subsequently fast-track the counselling process.

"With the threat of third wave of Covid-19 looming large, the best the authorities could have done was to expedite the counselling and subsequent admission process - instead, there is inaction and lack of urgency in the matter," it said.

"Hence, as informed earlier, resident doctors are left with no choice but to go for withdrawal from all services (routine as well as emergency) in healthcare institutions, 17th December, 2021 onwards. The onus of this unfortunate situation affecting healthcare services is on the authorities," FORDA's letter read.

FORDA president Dr Manish said the three Centre-run facilities and resident doctors of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) have resumed the protest, and an appeal has been issued to other RDAs across the country to again join the stir.

Meanwhile, in a statement, FORDA alleged that "doctors in multiple healthcare institutions are being threatened in various ways to abstain from the agitation".

Akash Yadav, vice-president, Resident Doctors Association of Delhi government-run MAMC, on Saturday said resident doctors of the hospital too had resumed their stir from Friday morning, and boycotted all routine and emergency services, affecting patient care services.

Loknayak Jaiprakash Hospital, GB Pant Hospital and Guru Nanak Eye Centre are attached with MAMC. LNJP is the biggest facility in the city run by the Delhi government, and the nerve centre of its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

PTI Delhi National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Doctors strike National
