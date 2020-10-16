NEET 2020 Results To Be Declared Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to declare the results for medical entrance exam NEET 2020 later . The result will be announced for more than 1.3 million medical aspirants.

The exam was conducted on after it was postponed twice because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The result for NEET 2020 exam was expected to be declared on , however, two days later a special exam was conducted for students who had missed the exam due to COVID-19 infection or because of residing in containment zones.

The special exam was conducted after a Supreme Court order directed the NTA to conduct the exam.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'' had tweeted, "DG_NTA will be declaring the results of #NEETUG 2020 on 16th . The exact timing of the results will be intimated later. I wish all the best to the candidates."

From this year, the admissions to MBBS course in the 13 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry, will also be made through NEET following the amendment in National Medical Commission Act, 2019, passed by Parliament last year.

The test was offered in 11 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu this year. Based on the initial report, more than 77 per cent aspirants took the test in English, around 12 per cent in Hindi and 11 per cent in other languages.

The National Testing Agency had set in place strict standard operating procedures in view of the pandemic, including measures like reducing the number of candidates per room from the earlier 24 to 12.

The NTA had also increased the number of centres from 2,546 in 2019 to 3,862 this year to ensure crowd management and staggered entry and exit protocols. Unlike the engineering entrance (JEE), NEET-UG, the medical admission test, is a pen and paper exam and held once a year.

Accordingly, the NTA had changed centres for a few candidates this week in compliance with social distancing norms and COVID restrictions. In many places, NTA also arranged buses and private vehicles to transfer candidates who arrived at the centres assigned to them earlier instead of the changed one.

While all the candidates were asked to go to the exam centres with masks and sanitisers, once they entered the centre, they were asked to use the three-ply masks provided by the examination authority.

The NEET-UG was originally scheduled for , but was pushed to and then scheduled for .

(With PTI Inputs.)

