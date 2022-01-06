Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

NCW Takes Cognisance Of Hair Stylist Jawed Habib’s Alleged Video Of Spitting On Woman’s Head

NCW (National Commission for Women) has directed Uttar Pradesh police to probe the purported video of hair stylist Jawed Habib of spitting on woman’s head, during a workshop conducted by him in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar.

NCW Takes Cognisance Of Hair Stylist Jawed Habib’s Alleged Video Of Spitting On Woman’s Head
Logo of National Commission for Women.(Image: Twitter)

Trending

NCW Takes Cognisance Of Hair Stylist Jawed Habib’s Alleged Video Of Spitting On Woman’s Head
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T19:26:32+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 7:26 pm

The National Commission for Women has asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to probe the veracity of a purported video which shows hair stylist Jawed Habib spitting on a woman's head while styling her hair.

The incident occurred at a workshop being conducted by Habib in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

"@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to immediately investigate the veracity of this viral video and take appropriate action. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest," the women's commission said in a tweet on Thursday.

Another video of the woman recounting the experience has also been posted on social media.

"Yesterday, I attended a workshop of Jawed Habib. He invited me on the stage to give me a haircut. He said if there is no water, you can use saliva. From now onwards, I will go to my streetside barber for a haircut, but will not go to Habib," said Pooja Gupta, who owns a beauty parlour.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Tags

PTI New Delhi NCW Uttar Pradesh Hair style / Hair cutting Water Video UP Police National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

China's Pangong Bridge In Illegally Held Area, Says MEA: No 'Russian Fix' For Indo-China Ties?

China's Pangong Bridge In Illegally Held Area, Says MEA: No 'Russian Fix' For Indo-China Ties?

Newsflash| Covid-19: Maharashtra Registers New 36,265 Cases; 79 Omicron Infections

PM Modi Security Lapse Leaves Punjab Politics Heated Ahead Of Polls

Surat Gas Leak: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Demands Proper Investigation

Explainer | PM Modi Security Row: Who Keeps The Prime Minister Safe?

Covid-19: Precautionary Dose Will Be Similar To First Two Doses, Says Centre

Covid-19: Delhi Witnesses Massive Surge; 15,097 Fresh Cases

India Dismisses China ‘Antics’ Of Renaming 15 Locations In Arunachal Pradesh

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Advertisement

More from India

Bulli Bai Has Made Us Numb, Say Kashmiri Women Journalists

Bulli Bai Has Made Us Numb, Say Kashmiri Women Journalists

University Of California, San Diego Drops Author Saiba Verma From Curriculum

University Of California, San Diego Drops Author Saiba Verma From Curriculum

An Ode To Sindhutai Sapkal aka ‘Mai’

An Ode To Sindhutai Sapkal aka ‘Mai’

PM Modi Security Lapse | Last Minute Plan Change, Negligence Of Punjab Police...What Went Wrong?

PM Modi Security Lapse | Last Minute Plan Change, Negligence Of Punjab Police...What Went Wrong?

Read More from Outlook

'Bulli Bai Has Made Us Numb': Kashmiri Women Journalists On Their 'Online Auction'

'Bulli Bai Has Made Us Numb': Kashmiri Women Journalists On Their 'Online Auction'

Naseer Ganai / The Bulli Bai incident has shocked Muslim women. Outlook spoke to several women journalists in Kashmir who claimed to have been numbed by the incident.

PM Modi Security Lapse Leaves Punjab Politics Heated Ahead Of Polls

PM Modi Security Lapse Leaves Punjab Politics Heated Ahead Of Polls

Harish Manav / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was trapped for nearly 20 minutes on a Punjab flyover on Wednesday after protesting farmers blocked the PM's convoy en route to Ferozepur.

2nd Test: India Lose By 7 Wickets, South Africa Level Series

2nd Test: India Lose By 7 Wickets, South Africa Level Series

Jayanta Oinam / Catch Day 4 highlights of the second Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers. Proteas won by 7 wickets to level series 1-1.

Pangong Bridge In Illegally Held Area, Says MEA: No 'Russian Fix' For Indo-China Ties?

Pangong Bridge In Illegally Held Area, Says MEA: No 'Russian Fix' For Indo-China Ties?

Seema Guha / The New Year is unlikely to see better ties Between India-China as MEA hits out at the Xi Jinping government over the recent construction of a bridge in Pangong Lake.

Advertisement