NCW Takes Cognisance Of ‘Denied Entry’ To Woman In Delhi Restaurant For Wearing ‘Saree’

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took cognisance of case of a women who was allegedly denied entry in a Delhi restaurant for wearing a saree.

The Commission has asked Delhi Police Commissioner to probe the incident and also take necessary action in the matter.

The Commission has also written to the marketing and public relations director of the restaurant to appear before it on September 28, along with supporting documents and explanation, read the NCW statement.

It said it came across a social media post wherein the restaurant allegedly denied entry to the woman because she was wearing saree.

"Reportedly, the restaurant's dress code policy for guests allows only smart casuals and according to the eatery, saree does not fall under smart casuals,” it said.

"Saree is a part of Indian culture and women in India majorly wear saree, therefore denying any woman entry to a restaurant on the basis of her attire is a violation of her right to live with dignity," it said.

"The Commission condemns the arbitrary and bizarre behaviour of the restaurant staff and its policies,” it added. (With PTI inputs)