Friday, Dec 31, 2021
NCM Takes Note Of Row Over Namaz Offering, Hate Speeches Given In Religious Conclaves

"Appropriate action" will be taken by the commission "accordingly", the NCM said adding that chairman Lalpura has "proposed" to visit the site in Ambala where a "church was vandalized" recently.

2021-12-29T22:32:10+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 10:32 pm

Taking congizance of the hate speeches delivered at religious conclaves in Haridwar and Raipur recently, the National Commission for Minority (NCM) has sought reports from Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh government respectively, its chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura said in a press conference.

He further said, that the Commission has also taken note of an ongoing row in Gurgaon over offering Namaz in open spaces and called for a report on the issue from the Haryana government.

Later in a statement, the NCM said, it has also taken "suo motu" cognisance of "attacks on churches" in different parts of the country and will send teams to enquire into the matter as well seek reports from authorities concerned.

Besides, vice chairman of the Commission Atif Rasheed has been requested to visit Gurgaon to speak to the people of the two communities engaged in the tussle over offering Namaz in open space, the NCM chairman added.

(With PTI Inputs)

