Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Navjot Singh Sidhu Bats For India Pak Bonhomie During His Kartarpur Visit

The Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said: ‘There is a need to open windows in the walls erected in 74 years (between India and Pakistan)’, while also stressing on opening of trade between the two countries.

Navjot Singh Sidhu Bats For India Pak Bonhomie During His Kartarpur Visit
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.(File photo) | PTI

Trending

Navjot Singh Sidhu Bats For India Pak Bonhomie During His Kartarpur Visit
outlookindia.com
2021-11-20T18:02:04+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 6:02 pm

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday stressed on India and Pakistan to open “new friendship chapter “during his visit to the revered Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.
Sidhu offered prayers at the revered site, where he batted for bonhomie between India and Pakistan.

He visited the site days after India reopened the visa-free Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district in India's Punjab state.

The 4 km-long corridor provides visa free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the Darbar Sahib.

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara was suspended in March last year because of the Covid-19 outbreak. The Kartarpur corridor was reopened on Tuesday for pilgrims.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

“In the name of Baba Guru Nanak, a new chapter of friendship between the two countries should begin," Sidhu said upon his arrival at the Kartarpur Sahib.

"After the World wars in which millions of people lost their lives, if Europe can open borders on one-visa, has one passport and one currency, why not in this region of ours where we have figures like Bhagat Singh and Maharaja Ranjeet Singh who are revered by everyone?” he asked.

Sidhu said he wants mutual love between India and Pakistan.

"There is a need to open windows in the walls erected in 74 years (between India and Pakistan),” he said, stressing on opening of trade between the two countries.

"There should be trade between two countries," the cricketer-turned-politician said.

Sidhu thanked Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking a step to open the corridor.

“I am thankful to PM (Imran Khan) for taking the first step and on the other side (India) responded with two steps. I had already said that those favouring the 'laanga' (corridor) would have blessings and those opposing it had no value,” he said.

When Kartarpur Corridor Project Management Unit CEO Muhammad Latif welcomed the former Test cricketer at the zero point and extended best wishes to him and his delegation on behalf of the prime minister, Sidhu said: “Imran Khan is my elder brother. I am greatly honoured. He (Khan) gave us a lot of love.”

Sidhu visited the complex and also offered religious rituals. He and his delegation members were offered 'langar' (food) made from the wheat and vegetables of the fields, which Guru Nanak Dev used to look after.

According to Latif, over 300 Indian Sikhs visited the Kartarpur Sahib on Saturday the fourth day of the reopening of the route which was suspended for some 20 months following the Covid.

Earlier this week, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi along with 37 others, including his Cabinet ministers, and Jagir Kaur, president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), had visited the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

Some 2,500 Indian Sikhs who have come to Pakistan via Wagah border on the occasion of the 552 birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev will also visit the Darbar Sahib.

In November 2019, Prime Minister Khan formally inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor as part of commemoration of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak at a colourful ceremony, paving the way for Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit one of their religion's holiest sites in Pakistan without needing a visa. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Navjot Singh Sidhu Imran Khan Lahore India Pakistan India-Pakistan Congress Punjab Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Navjot Singh Sidhu Trade National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Farmers’ Unions Meet Tomorrow; To Decide On Future Stir Course

Farmers’ Unions Meet Tomorrow; To Decide On Future Stir Course

Priyanka Gandhi Urges PM Not To Share Stage With Union Minister Ajay Mishra On DGPs' Conference

Varun Gandhi Urges PM To Accept Farmers' MSP Demand, Seeks Action Against Union Minister Ajay Mishra

‘In 2022 Assembly Elections Congress Will Have A Leader From Next Generation In Himachal Pradesh’

A Poet’s View On The Victory Of The Farmers

Congress Eyes 'Kayasthas' In UP, Attempts New Caste Equation

Farm Laws Repeal: Behind PM Modi’s Decision Lies RSS Agenda Of Uniting Indian Born Faiths

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from India

Struggle For A Gender-Inclusive Dress Code In Kerala

Struggle For A Gender-Inclusive Dress Code In Kerala

Shimla: Forest Department Claims To Have Captured Leopard Which Attacked Kids; Residents Not Sure

Shimla: Forest Department Claims To Have Captured Leopard Which Attacked Kids; Residents Not Sure

‘Fear Of Becoming Unpopular Among Farmers Kept The Movement Leadership United’: Hannan Mollah

‘Fear Of Becoming Unpopular Among Farmers Kept The Movement Leadership United’: Hannan Mollah

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Read More from Outlook

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Shailaja Menon, N Sukumar / Adoptive parents share their experiences with adoption in India and its social, cultural and bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Ashutosh Sharma / The farmers had started their agitation against the Modi government’s “agricultural reforms”, saying that the set of controversial laws would benefit private players at their expense.

2nd T20I: Clinical PAK Hammer BAN By 8 Wickets, Take Series

2nd T20I: Clinical PAK Hammer BAN By 8 Wickets, Take Series

Jayanta Oinam / Pakistan chased down a paltry target of 109 runs with relative ease in the 2nd T20I against Bangladesh. The win helps Pakistan take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Haima Deshpande / The NCB sources say that Pakistan’s ISI is using the network of the Dawood gang to smuggle narcotics via Gujarat.

Advertisement