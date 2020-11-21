November 21, 2020
Corona
Nagrota Terror Plot: India Summons Pakistan High Commission Officials

Four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed and two policemen injured in a gunbattle in Nagrota on Thursday

Outlook Web Bureau 21 November 2020
Pakistan High Commission officials in Delhi have been summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs, in connection with the Nagrota incident during which four terrorists were neutralised by the Indian forces, reports said.

Four Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed and two policemen injured in a gunbattle in Nagrota on Thursday after a truck carrying newly infiltrated militants was intercepted, police said earlier.

Government sources said that the terrorists were planning "something big" on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Following a meeting with high level security officials on Friday, Priem Minister Modi said, "Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicate that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted."

Meanwhile, in another incident of ceasefire violations along the Line Of Control, an Indian army soldier was killed in J&K’s Rajouri district on Saturday, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

