Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Nagaland Incident: ‘Time For Centre And States To Review AFSPA In Northeast’, Says Irom Sharmila

Nagaland firing incident resulted into the killing of 14 civilians and a soldier. The botched anti-insurgency operation and retaliatory violence on December 4 and the following day in Nagaland's Mon district created massive uproar on AFSPA.

Nagaland Incident: ‘Time For Centre And States To Review AFSPA In Northeast’, Says Irom Sharmila
Rights activist Irom Sharmila.(File photo)

Trending

Nagaland Incident: ‘Time For Centre And States To Review AFSPA In Northeast’, Says Irom Sharmila
outlookindia.com
2021-12-13T16:26:34+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 4:26 pm

Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who was on a 16-year hunger strike against the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), feels the recent killing of civilians in firing by security forces in Nagaland should be an eye-opener to repeal the controversial security law from the northeast.

Sharmila said the AFSPA is not only an oppressive regulation, it tantamounts to gross violation of the basic human rights.

The AFSPA empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without prior warrant. In the northeast, it is in force in Assam, Nagaland, Manipur (excluding Imphal Municipal Council Area) and some districts of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering Assam.

 "The Nagaland incident has once again shown why the draconian AFSPA should be withdrawn from the northeast. It should be an eye-opener. Human lives are not so cheap.

“For how long will the people of the region suffer because of it? In the name of battling insurgency, you can't take away people's basic rights. There are other ways to tackle it," Sharmila, who ended her marathon hunger strike in 2016, told PTI in a telephonic interview.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

At least 14 civilians and a soldier were killed in a botched anti-insurgency operation and retaliatory violence on December 4 and the following day in Nagaland's Mon district.

"After the passing of the Act in 1958 and subsequent implementation in the northeast, did it achieve the desired purpose? If not, what is the use of thrusting it on the masses? It's high time the Centre and state governments sit together and take a relook at AFSPA," she said.

Critics maintain that the AFSPA has failed to control insurgency despite giving armed forces powers to act with impunity, sometimes leading to human rights violations.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma have also demanded that the law be repealed.

Asked if its withdrawal from the northeast would worsen the law and order situation in the area, Sharmila replied in the negative.

"There are other ways to tackle insurgency. In Chhattisgarh, there have been several Maoist incidents; so did the government impose AFSPA there? The answer is no. The security forces are tackling it in that state, and they have been successful. The same can be done in the northeast," she said.

Claiming that people from the northeast have to face discriminatory treatment in other parts of the country, Sharmila, who unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Manipur assembly elections, said the "rampant violation of human rights in the name of AFSPA stems from that discrimination".

"We are harassed and humiliated… You have to change your mindset and treat the people of this part of India as your own," she said.

The ‘Iron lady of Manipur’ also said she has realised that her lengthy hunger strike did not achieve its purpose.

"All my life, I believed in the Gandhian principles of non-violence. My fast was a non-violent way of registering my protest and press for the people's demand. But after 16 years, when I ended my hunger strike, a lot of people misunderstood me. It failed to accomplish any purpose," she said.

Sharmila said she has nothing against the armed forces, but politics and political parties have failed the people of the Northeast.

She condoled the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, saying his death is a loss for the entire nation.

The 49-year-old rights activist, who got married in 2017 and is now settled in the southern part of the country with her family, also said she is not interested in giving another shot at politics.

Tags

PTI Irom Sharmila Kolkata Nagaland Nagaland Firing AFSPA Centre Northeast India Human Rights Activist National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

‘Recording Wife’s Telephonic Conversation Without Her Knowledge Is Privacy Infringement’

‘Recording Wife’s Telephonic Conversation Without Her Knowledge Is Privacy Infringement’

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor | A Look At Varanasi’s Transformation Under PM Modi

Varanasi: PM Modi Takes Photos With 'Karamyogis', Wears Turban From Seers | Watch

Delhi Air Pollution: Environment Minister Gopal Rai Says Ban To Continue

Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor In Varanasi

Goa: NCP’s Churchill Alemao Announces Merger With TMC

CDS Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash: People In Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor Appeal For Memorial

20th Anniversary Of Parliament Attacks: Members Of Both Houses Pay Tribute To Security Personnel

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Distant Tragedy

A Distant Tragedy

The Eternal City

The Eternal City

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Twister 2021

Twister 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi Govt Over Condition Of Gaushalas In Uttar Pradesh

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi Govt Over Condition Of Gaushalas In Uttar Pradesh

Explainer I Twenty Years Of Terror Attack On Indian Parliament

Explainer I Twenty Years Of Terror Attack On Indian Parliament

Miss Universe 2021: Who Is Harnaaz Sandhu Who Brought Home The Crown After 21 Years

Miss Universe 2021: Who Is Harnaaz Sandhu Who Brought Home The Crown After 21 Years

Read More from Outlook

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Nasser Ganai / The leaders of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance are not ready to settle for anything less than full-fledged statehood for Ladakh despite having some concessions from the government in contrast to J&K.

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Seema Guha / Despite being richest in resources, especially in minerals, Balochistan still remains one of Pakistan’s least developed provinces where the local people are still needed to protest demanding basic requirements like clean water, schools, colleges, hospitals and clinics.

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Koushik Paul / The form of Venkatesh Iyer and Rutuwaj Gaikwad in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy has come at the right time.

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC's promise to provide Rs. 5000 per month to 'empower the women' of Goa, which is Rs. 500 in West Bengal, comes ahead of Mamata Banerjee's first public rally on Monday.

Advertisement