Mumbai's Beloved Sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa Passes Away

Famous Indian sexologist Dr Mahinder Watsa died on Monday morning due to natural causes. He was 96 years old.

He was best known for his columns in Mumbai Mirror newspaper, where he penned the 'Ask the Sexpert' column. The column had built up a strong foothold, with its quirky and witty answers about sexual health and all matters of intimacies.

His writings advocated for a positive discourse around body image, sexual health, and education.

An official statement by his children in Mumbai Mirror reads, "Dad was a man of many dimensions. He lived a glorious life and on his terms. Today, we would like to celebrate his life as he has passed on to join his beloved Promila."

