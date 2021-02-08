Mumbai: Two Arrested For Selling Call Data Records, Bank Account Details Of 200 People

February 08, 2021
Corona
Mumbai Police is currently probing the matter and cops are on the lookout for seven others involved in the case, officials said

Outlook Web Bureau 08 February 2021
Representational Image
Unsplash
outlookindia.com
2021-02-08T14:31:06+05:30

In a shocking case of privacy fraud, two persons in Mumbai’s Goregaon area have been arrested for allegedly procuring and selling call records and bank account details of nearly 200 people.

The accused have been identified as Shailesh Manjrekar and Rajendra Sau. According to officials they were nabbed by Mumbai Police’s crime branch on Saturday.

The police also seized six mobile phones, a pen drive with call detail records (CDRs) of around 200 people, CDR printouts, three laptops, an iPad and other material from their possession, a crime branch official said.

As per regulations, only those authorised, such as the police and some other government department officials, are permitted to access call data records with prior sanction from the authorities concerned, the official said.

The crime branch came to know about a Goregaon-based company being run by the accused who claimed it was a private intelligence agency, the official said.

On the basis of a tip, the police searched the company's office on Saturday and arrested the two men.

According to the official, the accused told the police that a man from Haryana and a woman from Delhi were providing them CDRs and other information.

"A special team of the police is working on the case and efforts are on to nab seven other wanted accused. We suspect that a number of people are working with this gang," the official said.

(With PTI Inputs)

 

