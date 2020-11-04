November 04, 2020
Corona
Mumbai Police Enter Arnab Goswami's Residence, Attempt To Detain Him

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director Arnab Goswami claims he was physically assaulted by Mumbai Police

Outlook Web Bureau 04 November 2020
Editor-in-Chief, MD of Republic TV Arnab Goswami
The Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning raided the home of Republic TV owner and Chief Editor Arnab Goswami. They took him to their crime branch office.

Republic TV slammed the move for "parading the editor of a top Indian news channel like a criminal, pulled by the hair, threatened, not allowed to drink water".

He has been arrested for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer, say police

