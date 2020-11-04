Mumbai Police Enter Arnab Goswami's Residence, Attempt To Detain Him

Also read
The Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning raided the home of Republic TV owner and Chief Editor Arnab Goswami. They took him to their crime branch office.
Republic TV slammed the move for "parading the editor of a top Indian news channel like a criminal, pulled by the hair, threatened, not allowed to drink water".
He has been arrested for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer, say police
