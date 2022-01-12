Mumbai Logs Over 2,500 Covid-19 Cases | Highlights

Mumbai reported 2,510 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, an 82 per cent jump from yesterday, and the city is prepping to gear up to fight the battle with adequate steps needed to curb the spread. Maharashtra recorded 20 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray warned that the city may cross the 2,000-mark today. The probable rise in cases comes a day after Mumbai reported a 70 per cent surge and recorded one death.

In the event of rising Covid-19 cases, Aaditya Thackeray held a meeting with civic officials today to chart a task plan.

“Seeing the surge of covid cases in Mumbai, we held a meeting at the @mybmc to review the situation, preparation, as well as to plan for the proposed vaccination for ages 15-18 that we want to carry out in early January. I urge all not to panic but exercise extreme caution(sic),” Aditya Thackeray tweeted.

What has been the task plan so far?

1. In a subsequent tweet, Aditya Thackeray said that in the next 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be connecting with all educational institutions in the city to plan an organised vaccination drive for all those from 15 to 18 years of age.

2. The Maharashtra minister further ordered all the big covid centres to be at the stand by, at all readiness levels, along with basic facilities to medical infrastructure.

3. Mumbai is also planning on expanding its hospital beds and oxygen. Along with this, there is a growing focus on a faster vaccination drive, both for children and adults.

4. Mumbai further recorded 2,510 Covid cases today, a rise from 1,333 infections reported a day ago. The financial capital also recorded one Covid-related death on Wednesday.

5. In his tweet, Aditya Thackeray also mentioned that the meeting discussed Covid appropriate behaviour, guidelines in public places and events, especially with the New Year being around the corner.

6. "Testing and tracing protocols for all that have been operational all through, were reviewed too," he added.

7. According to reports, Mumbai’s spike rate has been very high. The city registered a 188 per cent surge in three weeks from December 8.

8. Mumbai’s 70 per cent surge comes right after the city saw a marginal decline in the number of covid cases. On Monday, Mumbai recorded 809 new cases -- 113 less than Sunday -- and three deaths.

9. While Maharashtra has not announced any lockdown, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has stated that fresh lockdown will be imposed only if the demand for medical oxygen touches 800 metric tons per day.

10. On being asked whether this could be the beginning of the third wave, Aditya Thackeray said that it was for doctors to announce. For the time being, everyone must exercise extreme caution and ensure that all are vaccinated, masked up.