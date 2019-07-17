﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Mumbai-Delhi Vistara Flight With Low Fuel Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow

Mumbai-Delhi Vistara Flight With Low Fuel Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow

The pilot made a 'Fuel Mayday' call, which is issued when an aircraft starts tapping into its emergency fuel reserves.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 July 2019
Mumbai-Delhi Vistara Flight With Low Fuel Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow
Representational Image
File Photo
Mumbai-Delhi Vistara Flight With Low Fuel Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow
outlookindia.com
2019-07-17T10:28:32+0530

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday grounded a pilot who issued a 'Mayday' distress call due to low-fuel near Lucknow airport on Monday while operating a Mumbai-Delhi flight.

A senior Vistara official confirmed to PTI that the pilot has been "de-rostered" as per the instructions of the regulator. 

"The pilot who was operating UK944 flight and issued a 'Mayday' call on Monday has been grounded by the  (DGCA)," a source said.

The source added that the regulator is trying to ascertain the facts regarding this matter and it would soon hold a meeting with the pilots, who were flying the UK944 flight, and the executives of the company.

"The pilot made a 'Fuel Mayday' call, which is issued when an aircraft starts tapping into its emergency fuel reserves," another source said.

The pilot-in-command must declare a situation of fuel emergency by broadcasting "Mayday Mayday Mayday Fuel", when the calculated usable fuel estimated to be available upon landing at the nearest airport -- where a safe landing can be made -- is less than the planned final reserve fuel, as per DGCA rules.

A Vistara spokesperson said, "Flight UK944 operating Mumbai-Delhi on July 15, 2019, initiated a diversion to Lucknow due to bad weather over Delhi. However, over Lucknow, the visibility suddenly dropped and a safe landing was not possible. The crew then considered alternative airfields, including Kanpur and Prayagraj to land in comparatively better weather condition".

He said the Lucknow Air Traffic Control then informed the crew that the weather in Lucknow had improved significantly following which the crew decided to return to the city due to better passenger and aircraft support there.

"The unexpected drop in visibility at the destination alternate was the main reason why the aircraft ended up in a low-fuel situation despite carrying excess fuel over and above the required Flight Plan Fuel as per regulations. Safety of passengers and crew was kept at the highest priority throughout the flight," the spokesperson added.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi Vistara Airlines Pilots Aviation Turbine Fuel May Day Emergency National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Second Super Over Is Needed To Decide Cricket World Cup Winner In Case Of Tie: Sachin Tendulkar
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters