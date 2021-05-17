Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be closed till 6pm in view of cyclone Tauktae, airport authorities said on Monday.

The airport earlier decided to suspend flight services from 11am to 2pm.

“In the wake of the cyclone, the closure of flight operations at Mumbai Airport has been extended till 1600 hours on May 17,” the CSMIA said in its latest statement.

Further, three city-bound flights operated by budget carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet were diverted due to the closure of all services at the city airport.

A city-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Hyderabad and a SpiceJet flight to Surat, while one IndiGo flight was sent back to Lucknow, as per the CSMAI.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds on Monday as cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the Mumbai coast.

Gusty winds and rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas overnight and on Monday morning as the cyclonic storm was heading towards Gujarat, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine