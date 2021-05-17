May 17, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Mumbai Airport To Stay Closed Till 6pm Due To Cyclone Alert

Mumbai Airport To Stay Closed Till 6pm Due To Cyclone Alert

The airport earlier decided to suspend flight services from 11am to 2pm.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 May 2021, Last Updated at 4:38 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Mumbai Airport To Stay Closed Till 6pm Due To Cyclone Alert
Heavy rains and gusts at the Gateway of India, due to Cyclone Tauktae, in Mumbai.
PTI
Mumbai Airport To Stay Closed Till 6pm Due To Cyclone Alert
outlookindia.com
2021-05-17T16:38:11+05:30
Also read

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be closed till 6pm in view of cyclone Tauktae, airport authorities said on Monday.

The airport earlier decided to suspend flight services from 11am to 2pm.

“In the wake of the cyclone, the closure of flight operations at Mumbai Airport has been extended till 1600 hours on May 17,” the CSMIA said in its latest statement.

Further, three city-bound flights operated by budget carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet were diverted due to the closure of all services at the city airport.

A city-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Hyderabad and a SpiceJet flight to Surat, while one IndiGo flight was sent back to Lucknow, as per the CSMAI.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds on Monday as cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the Mumbai coast.

Gusty winds and rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas overnight and on Monday morning as the cyclonic storm was heading towards Gujarat, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Two Militants Killed In Srinagar Gunfight: Police

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Cyclone Tauktae National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos