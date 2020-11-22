November 22, 2020
Corona
Minister Thanks PM For Introducing Medical Seat Quota For Covid-19 Warriors' Children

The Centre has said that five MBBS/BDS seats will be reserved under the quota

PTI 22 November 2020
Representational Image
PTI
outlookindia.com
2020-11-22T16:11:13+05:30

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing a quota for children of Covid-19 warriors in medical and dental colleges under the central pool.

"Thank you PM @narendramodi Ji for introducing a new quota for 'Wards of COVID-19 Warriors' in MBBS and BDS seats under the central pool. It is a great honour for the sacrifice of #CovidWarriors who selflessly dedicated their lives for the service of the nation in these difficult times," Sudhakar tweeted.

Announcing the quota in recognition of the service rendered by Covid-19 warriors during the pandemic, the Centre said it would mention the reservation in the guidelines for selection and nomination of candidates for MBBS seats for the financial year 2020-21.

The Centre said five MBBS/BDS seats will be reserved for children of healthcare workers. Selection of candidates under the quota would be made through online application on the basis of rank obtained in NEET-2020.

Outlook Videos