Mild Tremors Felt In Maharashtra’s Palghar District

Tremors with a magnitude of 2.6 on the Richter Scale were experienced in some parts of Maharashtra's Palghar district at 7:42am on Sunday, Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

He said there were no reports of casualties or damage to property and Thane district officials were carrying out a ground survey.

The Dahanu area of the district has been experiencing such tremors since November last year, with most of them centred around Dudhalwadi village, officials said.

Tremors were felt on four days in April this year, the latest one being on April 15.

PTI