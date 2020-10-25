Mild Earthquake Recorded In Gujarat

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude was recorded in Gujarat's Kutch district on Sunday morning,

officials said. There have been no reports of any casualty or damage to property, officials added.

The 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 8.18 am with its epicentre 12 km west-south-west of Anjar town in Kutch, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said. The quake was recorded at a depth of 19.5 km, he added.

As per the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority, Kutch district is located in a very high risk seismic zone. It witnessed a devastating earthquake of 6.9 magnitude in January 2001.

