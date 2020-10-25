October 25, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Mild Earthquake Recorded In Gujarat

Mild Earthquake Recorded In Gujarat

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded on the Richter scale at 8.18 am today in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said.

PTI 25 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Mild Earthquake Recorded In Gujarat
Representational Image
File Photo
Mild Earthquake Recorded In Gujarat
outlookindia.com
2020-10-25T13:59:12+05:30

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude was recorded in Gujarat's Kutch district on Sunday morning,
officials said. There have been no reports of any casualty or damage to property, officials added.

The 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 8.18 am with its epicentre 12 km west-south-west of Anjar town in Kutch, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said. The quake was recorded at a depth of 19.5 km, he added.

As per the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority, Kutch district is located in a very high risk seismic zone. It witnessed a devastating earthquake of 6.9 magnitude in January 2001.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Delhi's Air Quality Continues To Remain 'Very Poor'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Gujarat Earthquake National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos