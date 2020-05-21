Migrant Labourers Leaving Delhi Complain Of Exorbitant Ticket Prices In Packed Buses

Several migrant labourers, who were able to leave for their home states in buses from Delhi-Ghazipur border, complained they were charged an exorbitant amount of money for their journeys, news agency ANI reported.

A passenger, Ramdev Sharma, said that he was going to Jharkhand and had paid "Rs 4,000 as bus charge."



Santosh, the driver of a bus, said, "I think more people have boarded the bus than required according to norms of social distancing. I have not received instructions about how many people can board the bus. When I get it, I will accordingly ask some of them to get down."

Buses bound for Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal have been stationed at Delhi-Noida and Delhi-Ghazipur borders since Monday to ferry migrants stranded in the national capital to their homes. Thousands of these migrant workers, children and pregnant women among them, have been struggling to return home over the past several days.

Delhi: Buses carrying migrants leave for various states from Delhi-Ghazipur border. A passenger, Ramdev Sharma says, "I am going to Jharkhand and have paid Rs 4000 as bus charge". #Lockdown4 pic.twitter.com/bAwXHpnXhF — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

All the buses have been approved to operate by the Delhi government and have the Delhi government passes.

Meanwhile, around 4 lakh migrants have registered on the Delhi government's e-portal to travel to their home states and the administration has arranged transport for 65,000 of them so far.

Around 25 trains left for different states on Wednesday, carrying 37,500 migrants back to their home towns, with 11 trains each being sent to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

“Around 4 lakh people have registered on the Delhi government''s e-portal to go back to their native states from Delhi, and transportation has been arranged for around 65,000 migrants until now,” a government statement said.

The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown began on Monday. The Centre issued a notification on Sunday, extending the curbs for two more weeks.

(With inputs from agencies)