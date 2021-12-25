Merry Christmas Wishes Pour In From India’s Top Brass; PM Modi, President Kovind Among Others To Greet People

Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Christmas: The political leaders in India have greeted people on the occasion, and prayed for the well being of the countrymen.

PM Modi, President Kovind greet people on the occasion of Christmas.(File photo)

2021-12-25T09:49:43+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 9:49 am

The greetings have poured in from all quarters on Christmas with the country’s political leaders and top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting the people on the occasion.

In his message on social media, Modi prayed for harmony.

“Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around,” he said.

President Ram Nath Kovind, while greeting people on the occasion urged for building a society based on the values of justice and liberty.

“Merry Christmas to fellow citizens, especially to our Christian brothers and sisters, in India and abroad. On this joyous occasion, let us resolve to build a society that is based on the values of justice & liberty and adopt the teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives,” he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also greetd people on the occasion of Christmas

“Christmas greetings. May the virtues of kindness, peace, love and harmony always prevail. Merry Christmas!,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also greeted people on the occasion.

“Christmas greetings to everyone! Wishing you all health, happiness and harmony,” he said.


TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also greeted people on the Christmas, while urging people to maintain Covid-19 protocol in their celebrations.

“Merry Christmas to all! Christmas treeSparkles. May this festive season fill your lives with warmth and joy. Make happy memories while maintaining all Covid-19 protocols,” she said.

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated people on the occasion.

“Merry Christmas to you and your family. May your Christmas be joyous, prosperous, and healthy,” he said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also greeted people on the occasion.

“Wishing all of you a very happy Christmas,” he said.

Another former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also congratulated people on the occasion.

“Wishing everyone a blessed Merry Christmas full of happiness & Happy New Year,” she said.

