MBBS Students, Dentists To Be Allowed To Assist In Covid ICUs To Meet Manpower Shortage

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gives orders for MBBS students and dentists to be allowed to assist in hospitals and Covid ICUs to meet manpower shortage.
Delhi government hospitals can now engage 4th and 5th-year MBBS students and dentists to assist doctors in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. This has been done in view of increased demand for Covid ICU beds and medical resources as the pandemic rages in Delhi, according to officials.
