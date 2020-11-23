November 23, 2020
Corona
MBBS Students, Dentists To Be Allowed To Assist In Covid ICUs To Meet Manpower Shortage

This has been done in view of increased demand for Covid ICU beds and medical resources as the pandemic rages in Delhi

Outlook Web Bureau 23 November 2020
Representational Image
PTI
outlookindia.com
2020-11-23T11:58:50+05:30
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gives orders for MBBS students and dentists to be allowed to assist in hospitals and Covid ICUs to meet manpower shortage.

Delhi government hospitals can now engage 4th and 5th-year MBBS students and dentists to assist doctors in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. This has been done in view of increased demand for Covid ICU beds and medical resources as the pandemic rages in Delhi, according to officials.

