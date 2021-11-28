Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

‘Mann Ki Baat’: PM Modi Says India Leading World In Start-Ups

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: ‘It is true that this is the era of start-ups and it is also true that in the field of start-ups, in a way, India is leading the world’.

‘Mann Ki Baat’: PM Modi Says India Leading World In Start-Ups
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) | PTI

Trending

‘Mann Ki Baat’: PM Modi Says India Leading World In Start-Ups
outlookindia.com
2021-11-28T12:44:58+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 28 Nov 2021, Updated: 28 Nov 2021 12:44 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India is leading the world in field of start-ups with more than 70 of it having crossed the valuation of USD 1 billion.

During Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said in any country having a large population of youth, three things -- ideas and innovation, passion to take risks and the 'can do' spirit-- matter a lot.

Modi said: “When these three things come together, unprecedented results are achieved and miracles happen”.

"These days we hear all around us, start-up, start-up, start-up. It is true that this is the era of start-ups and it is also true that in the field of start-ups, in a way, India is leading the world," Modi said.

He noted year after year start-ups are getting record investments and this sector is growing at a fast pace.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

"Even in small cities of the country, the reach of start-ups has increased. Nowadays the word unicorn is much in discussion. Unicorn is a start-up whose valuation is one billion dollars, around Rs 7,000 crore," Modi said.

"Till the year 2015, there used to be nine to ten unicorns in the country, you will be very happy to know that now India is flying high in the world of unicorns as well. According to a report, a big change has come this year and in just 10 months, a unicorn was made in India every 10 days," he said.

This is a big thing because the youth of the country achieved this success in the midst of the Covid pandemic, he said.

"Today, there are more than 70 unicorns in India, that is, more than 70 start-ups have crossed the valuation of USD 1 billion," Modi said.

In his broadcast, the prime minister also noted that in the month of December, Navy Day and Armed Forces Flag Day are celebrated, and on December 16, it will be the Golden Jubilee year of the victory in the 1971 War.

"On all these occasions I remember our armed forces, our soldiers, especially the brave mothers who gave birth to these warriors," he said. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi New Delhi Mann Ki Baat PM Modi India Startups National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Farm Laws Repeal: Parliament Winter Session Likely To Begin On Stormy Note

Farm Laws Repeal: Parliament Winter Session Likely To Begin On Stormy Note

Omicron: New Strain Of Coronavirus Escalates Need For Global Vaccine Sharing

What Is Omicron: All You Need To Know About The New Coronavirus Strain

Covid-19: Experts' Take On Omicron And Possibility Of Third Wave In India

‘In Politics, Bhakti Or Hero Worship Is A Sure Road To Degradation’

Jamela Banoo's Struggle For 25 Years To Get Justice For Dead Husband

Rajasthan: Police Arrests Man For Allegedly Spying For Pakistan’s ISI

Explainer | Why Vasundhara Raje's Four Day 'Religious Tour' Is Seen As A Show Of Strength?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Maiden Over

Maiden Over

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Axar Patel Steals The Show As India Take Advantage On Day 3

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Axar Patel Steals The Show As India Take Advantage On Day 3

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19 Omicron Variant: South Africa Decries 'Draconian' Travel Bans

Covid-19 Omicron Variant: South Africa Decries 'Draconian' Travel Bans

Farm Laws Repeal: Govt To Introduce Bill On First Day Of Parliament Winter Session

Farm Laws Repeal: Govt To Introduce Bill On First Day Of Parliament Winter Session

‘Omicron’ Covid-19 Variant: WHO Urges South Asian Countries To Up Their Guard

‘Omicron’ Covid-19 Variant: WHO Urges South Asian Countries To Up Their Guard

Karnataka CM Bommai Hints Action Over Covid-19 Spike

Karnataka CM Bommai Hints Action Over Covid-19 Spike

Read More from Outlook

Omicron: New Strain Of Coronavirus Escalates Need For Global Vaccine Sharing

Omicron: New Strain Of Coronavirus Escalates Need For Global Vaccine Sharing

Seema Guha / 'Despite the repeated warnings of health leaders, our failure to put vaccines into the arms of people in the developing world is now coming back to haunt us', wrote former British PM Gordon Brown.

Covid-19: Experts' Take On Omicron And Possibility Of Third Wave In India

Covid-19: Experts' Take On Omicron And Possibility Of Third Wave In India

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Though the health experts and scientists in India have advised caution yet they feel that the current immune profile of the majority of the population in India makes them less vulnerable to Omicron as compared to any other country in the world.

IND Vs NZ, First Test, Day 4, Live: Shreyas Iyer Leads India Fightback

IND Vs NZ, First Test, Day 4, Live: Shreyas Iyer Leads India Fightback

Koushik Paul / The first India vs New Zealand Test is delicately poised with both teams having an opportunity to force a decision. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of IND vs NZ on Day 4.

What Is Omicron: All You Need To Know About The New Coronavirus Strain

What Is Omicron: All You Need To Know About The New Coronavirus Strain

Outlook Web Desk / After the detrimental Delta variant which took the world by storm in the second wave of Covid-19, WHO recently declared ‘Omicron’ as the latest ‘variant of concern’ (VOC).

Advertisement