January 02, 2021
Corona
Manish Shukla Murder Case: CID Names 10 Persons In Chargesheet

BJP leader Manish Shukla was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in front of the party's office in Titagarh on October 4 last year.

PTI 02 January 2021
The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) levelled charges against at least 10 persons in its chargesheet filed in connection with the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla which it submitted to the Barrackpore Court on Friday, an officer said.

The chargesheet, which was submitted by the state investigating agency 87 days after the killing of Shukla, also named 12 others including two Trinamool Congress leaders, from Barrackpore and Titagarh, he said.

According to the official, if the 12 suspected others are found to have played a crucial role in the murder, the agency will submit a supplementary chargesheet later.

The CID has so far arrested 10 persons for their alleged involvement in the murder.

Shukla, who was a close aide of Barrackpore's BJP MP Arjun Singh, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in front of the party's office in Titagarh on October 4 last year.

