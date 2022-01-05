Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Mamata Banerjee Wishes Arvind Kejriwal Speedy Recovery From Covid-19

Covid-19: The Delhi CM and AAP supremo was tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, following which he had announced about his health status on social media.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal.(File photo-Representational image) | PTI

2022-01-05T14:59:41+05:30
PTI

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 2:59 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wished for speedy recovery of her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal who has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a message on Twitter, Kejriwal on Tuesday said he has tested positive for the virus with "mild symptoms" and has isolated himself at home.

He urged those who came in contact with him in the last few days to quarantine and get tested for coronavirus infection.

"I pray for your speedy recovery, @ArvindKejriwal ji. Get well soon and take care of yourself!" Banerjee tweeted responding to Kejriwal's message on the micro-blogging site.

According to officials, this is the first time Kejriwal has tested positive for Covid-19.

In April last year, his wife Sunita Kejriwal had tested positive for coronavirus and while the AAP national convenor had developed symptoms, he tested negative.

