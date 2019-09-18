Mamata Banerjee Runs Into PM Modi's Wife At Kolkata Airport, Gifts Her 'Sari'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife at Kolkata airport before boarding her flight to New Delhi and they exchanged pleasantries.

Jashodaben was leaving the city after a two-day visit to Dhanbad in neighbouring Jharkhand, a source close to the chief minister said.

"It was a chance meeting and they exchanged greetings. The chief minister also gifted her a sari," the source said.

Banerjee has described her upcoming meeting with the Prime Minister as "courtesy" in which she is expected to take up various issues that concern her state West Bengal.

The meeting is to take place on Wednesday in the national capital.

"I go to New Delhi very rarely. This is routine work. This time I am going to talk about funds that are due to West Bengal. I will also highlight issues like change of West Bengal's name," she said on Tuesday.

"Will also talk about matters like the merger of public sector banks, issues with Air India, BSNL, Railways where there are several problems. They (employees of these organisations) cannot go anywhere and come to us," Banerjee added.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that her meeting with PM Modi was a "last-ditch bid" to save the Kolkata's former police chief Rajeev Kumar who has come under the CBI scanner in connection with the multi-crore Saradha deposit default scam.

"Banerjee is making a desperate attempt to save Rajeev Kumar as she is well aware that his arrest would ensure that half of her cabinet will end up in jail. But her attempts to save Rajeev Kumar and party leaders will not yield any result," he asserted.

(With inputs from PTI)