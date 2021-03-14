Mamata Banerjee Holds Roadshow In Kolkata On Wheelchair

Days after getting injured during an election campaign in Nandigram, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, Mamata Banerjee arrived at an election rally in Kolkata on a wheelchair.

In a tweet she said, “We will continue to fight boldly! I'm still in lot of pain, but I feel pain of my people even more. In fight to protect our revered land, we have suffered a lot and will suffer more but we will NEVER bow down to COWARDICE”.

Accompanied by senior TMC leaders, Banerjee was seen greeting the crowd with folded hands, with security personnel pushing her wheelchair.

Banerjee joined the five km roadshow from Mayo Road to Hazra More, as part of the observation of Nandigram Diwas to commemorate the killing of 14 villagers in police firing during the anti-land acquisition protest in 2007.

Banerjee was injured on March 10 following which she was admitted to SSKM hospital in Kolkata. She was discharged on March 12.

Carrying posters and placards hailing Banerjee as the "daughter of Bengal", TMC supporters raised slogans against the BJP and called for "defeating the outsiders" in the assembly elections.

(With PTI inputs.)

