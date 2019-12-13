ATS Arrests 7 Bangladeshi Immigrants For Illegal Stay In Maharashtra

Seven Bangladeshi immigrants were arrested for illegal stay at Virar town in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.
Palghar police's anti-terrorism squad nabbed seven Bangladeshi men from a residential colony in Tirupati Nagar in Virar on Wednesday, Palghar police PRO Hemant Katkar said.
The arrested accused did not have any valid documents for their stay in the country, he said.
A case under relevant sections of the Indian Passport Act and Foreigners Act has been registered against the accused with the Arnala police station, he added.
