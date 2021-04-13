Maharashtra: New Restrictions, Curfew From Tomorrow; What’s Allowed, What’s Not

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines for the people of the state to contain the growing cases of Covid-19. Addressing the state, CM Thackeray imposed strict restrictions which will come into effect from 8 pm tomorrow (Wednesday). He said, “Full curfew will be imposed in the state for next 15 days. Section 144 to be imposed in the entire state from tomorrow. I will not term this as lockdown.” The decision was announced following an all-party meeting to discuss the crisis.

The lockdown like restrictions will continue till May 1.

What’s Allowed/What’s Not:

From 7am to 8 pm only essential services will function

Local train and bus services for essential services only, petrol pumps, financial institutions associated with SEBI and construction work to continue.

All hotels/ restaurants to remain closed only take-away, home deliveries allowed.

All labourers who are registered with the state government labour department will be given Rs 1500 per labour in their bank account by the state. The same benefit to registered domestic workers and hawkers, auto drivers as well.

3 kilos of wheat, 2 kilos of rice will be provided to every poor and needy person for next one month while coronavirus-induced restrictions are in place.

Decisions regarding inclusion of domestic help/drivers/attendants to work in Exceptions Category will be taken by local authorities based on local conditions.

Cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, amusement parks, gyms, sports complexes to be closed.

Shooting for films, serial, ads to be closed.

All shops, malls, shopping centres not performing essential services to also remain closed from 8pm, 14th Apr till 7am, 1st May

Thackeray said that his government is continuously upgrading healthcare infrastructure but they are under pressure. “There is a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and the demand for Remdesivir has also increased,’ he said. He also said that he will speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide assistance from the Indian Armed Forces in the supply of oxygen for medical use from nearby states.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 60,212 fresh COVID19 cases. Earlier on Sunday, the state had reported the highest 63,294 infections on Sunday, but the cases dropped significantly to 51,751 on Monday, apparently due to a lesser number of tests conducted over the weekend, taking the tally to 34,58,996. The overall death toll in the state is 58,245 as of Monday, as per the state health department.

