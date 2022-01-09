Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Maharashtra Govt To Impose Tighter Curbs In Liquor Shops, Worship Places Amid Covid Surge

The Maharashtra government will gradually bring curbs at places of worship and other sites, including liquor vends, state health minister Rajesh Tope said.

Maharashtra Govt To Impose Tighter Curbs In Liquor Shops, Worship Places Amid Covid Surge
Representative image. | PTI

Trending

Maharashtra Govt To Impose Tighter Curbs In Liquor Shops, Worship Places Amid Covid Surge
outlookindia.com
2022-01-09T19:18:24+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 09 Jan 2022, Updated: 09 Jan 2022 7:18 pm

The Maharashtra government will gradually bring curbs at places of worship and other sites, including liquor vends, that attract crowds to control the coronavirus pandemic, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday, a day after the state decided to tighten restrictions in the face of surging COVID-19 cases.

Speaking to reporters in Jalna, the minister said that the restrictions imposed by the government a day earlier were in the interest of the people.

"Curbs in crowded areas like liquor shops and places of worship will be imposed as well," he said.

Tope, however, said that even as cases are rising, hospital bed occupancy and oxygen demand remain low.

"When these start rising, we will enforce stricter restrictions," he added.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

On Saturday, when the state reported over 41,000 new COVID-19 cases, the state government decided to prohibit movement in public in groups of five or more from 5 in the morning to 11 at night. Further, no movement will be allowed in public from 11 pm to 5 am except for essential services, a government circular had said.

On Sunday, the state government revised the COVID-19-related restrictions for gyms and beauty salons, allowing them to operate at 50 per cent capacity from January 10 midnight.
The revised order grouped beauty salons with hair cutting salons.

On Saturday, the government had said gyms and beauty salons will remain closed, while hair cutting salons will function at 50 per cent capacity.

As per the revised order, only those activities that do not require removal of the mask by anyone shall be allowed.

Only fully vaccinated people shall be allowed to use these services and all staff engaged in operation shall be fully vaccinated, it said.

Gyms will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity subject to the use of masks while performing any activity, the order said.

The state government had on Saturday announced that schools and colleges will be closed till February 15 except for activities required to be undertaken for class 10 and 12 students and administrative activities of teachers.

The government had also decided to cap the attendance at marriages and social, religious, cultural or political gatherings at 50.

At funerals, not more than 20 people can remain present, said the circular.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that his government wanted to
prevent health services from coming under excessive pressure.

Maharashtra's infection tally stood at 68,75,656 as of Saturday and the death toll at 1,41, 627, leaving the state with 1,73,238 active cases, as per the state health department.

Tags

PTI Mumbai COVID 19 Mumbai City COVID Restrictions National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

PM Modi Calls For Boosting Covid Vaccination Drive And Continued Testing Amid Omicron Surge

PM Modi Calls For Boosting Covid Vaccination Drive And Continued Testing Amid Omicron Surge

Nagaland Imposes Stricter Measures To Check Coronavirus

Online Classes | A Boon Or Bane?

Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces in J-K's Kulgam District

Himachal Pradesh: Govt Offices To Have 5-Day Work Week, Ban On Social And Religious Gatherings

PM Modi Security Breach | Supreme Court To Hear Plea Tomorrow

PM Modi Reviews Covid-19 Situation Via High-Level Virtual Meeting

Do Pfizer’s Trial Results Justify Covid-19 Jabs For Kids?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Of Kirtans, Sewa And Prayers

Of Kirtans, Sewa And Prayers

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

A Looming Lockdown

A Looming Lockdown

Advertisement

More from India

NEET-PG Counselling To Commence From January 12: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

NEET-PG Counselling To Commence From January 12: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Recent Incidents Show How India May Be Normalising Hate

Recent Incidents Show How India May Be Normalising Hate

Covid-19 India Update: Fresh Cases Touch 1.6 Lakh In 24 Hours. 552 New Omicron Infections

Covid-19 India Update: Fresh Cases Touch 1.6 Lakh In 24 Hours. 552 New Omicron Infections

Turban Of Sikh Taxi Driver Knocked Off By Unidentified Man At JFK Airport In USA

Turban Of Sikh Taxi Driver Knocked Off By Unidentified Man At JFK Airport In USA

Read More from Outlook

Will China Invade Taiwan In 2022?

Will China Invade Taiwan In 2022?

Seema Guha / The pattern of flying bombers to intimidate Taiwan has continued through the year. Will China invade Taiwan in 2022?

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Rakhi Bose / Even after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, many 'informed' individuals in India continue to deny the virus with unscientific claims and unfounded data. The latest? Omicron will end the pandemic.

4th Ashes Test: England Survive At Sydney, Draw Pours Water On Australia's 5-0 Dream

4th Ashes Test: England Survive At Sydney, Draw Pours Water On Australia's 5-0 Dream

Jayanta Oinam / Chasing an improbable target of 388 runs, England reached 270/9 in 102 overs to share the spoils at Sydney Cricket Ground.

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

Mayank Jain Parichha / With the internet boom, politicians are no longer just politicians – they are performers. Not only physical rallies, but politicians also have to entertain a bored public online.

Advertisement